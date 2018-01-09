Valley’s Emergency Department Director Recognized for Exceptional Leadership by

Tuesday, January 09 2018 @ 07:07 PM EST

News & Views

RIDGEWOOD, NJ, January 5, 2018 — Valley Health System is proud to announce that Derrick Lieb, BSN, RN, MS-HCM, NEA-BC, HN-BC, Director of Valley’s Emergency Department, has been recognized with the 2017 Nurse Leader Award from the Organization of Nurse Leaders of New Jersey (ONL NJ).

The Nurse Leader Award is presented to a nurse leader who demonstrates exceptional leadership, guidance and service to their organization and to the profession of nursing. Derrick was recognized for influencing clinical outcomes, holistic practice implementation, employee engagement and high patient experience scores during his previous role as the manager of The Valley Hospital’s orthopedics unit.

The award was presented on December 8 at the ONL NJ Annual Holiday Meeting and Awards Brunch.

The Organization of Nurse Leaders of New Jersey is the professional organization for nursing leaders in all practice settings. It is committed to ongoing professional development, creating and sustaining formal and informal nursing mentorship opportunities at all levels and mapping the future of safe patient care delivery in New Jersey.

Photo caption: Derrick Lieb, BSN, RN, MS-HCM, NEA-BC, HN-BC, Director of The Valley Hospital’s Emergency Department, has been recognized with the 2017 Nurse Leader Award from the Organization of Nurse Leaders of New Jersey (ONL NJ). Pictured left to right are: Nancy Barrett-Fajardo, RN, Director of Medical/Surgical Services, The Valley Hospital; Bettyann Kempin, RN, Assistant Vice President of Medical/Surgical Services, The Valley Hospital; Derrick; and Ann Marie Leichman, RN, Senior Vice President of Patient Care Services and Chief Nursing Officer.

