Valley Named Among Nation’s Best Hospitals for Bariatric Surgery for Third Consecutive Year

Ridgewood, New Jersey, January 9, 2018 – The Valley Hospital has been named one of America’s Best Hospitals for Bariatric Surgery by the Women’s Choice Award® program for a third consecutive year.

“We are proud to be recognized as one of nation’s best hospitals for bariatric surgery,” said Melissa Bagloo, M.D., Director of the Center for Metabolic and Weight-Loss Surgery. “We are committed to helping our patients achieve optimal weight loss, plus a healthier and more enjoyable quality of life, by delivering outstanding and compassionate care that follows the highest standards set for bariatric surgery.”

Bariatric surgery on patients who are obese and unable to lose weight using traditional healthy lifestyle methods can have a major positive impact on their longevity and ability to fight disease. An American Society for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery study found that the risk of death from any cause is considerably less for patients who have undergone surgery than for individuals affected by severe obesity who have never had bariatric surgery. The data shows that cancer mortality is reduced by 60 percent for bariatric surgery patients. Mortality as a result of diabetes and heart disease is reduced by more than 90 percent and 50 percent, respectively.

“There are many women who struggle with their weight, especially as they age. For some, diet and exercise alone aren’t enough and they need to turn to bariatric procedures to reduce their weight for their overall good health,” said Delia Passi, Founder and CEO, Women’s Choice Award. “As the FDA approves more bariatric procedures and treatment options increase, the Women’s Choice Award is helping women make educated, confident decisions about where they should go to get the very best care.”

Valley’s Center for Metabolic and Weight-Loss Surgery focuses on providing a multidisciplinary approach to bariatric surgery, offering patients personalized surgical options and a full spectrum of medical and support services to assist them in improving their health. In addition to Dr. Bagloo, the patient care team includes Dr. Bellorin-Marin, a bariatric nurse practitioner, a bariatric nutritionist, exercise physiologists, psychologists and a dedicated office staff to help patients begin their weight-loss journey and handle health insurance and other financial issues.

For more information about the Center for Metabolic and Weight-Loss Surgery at The Valley Hospital, visit http://www.valleyhealth.com/Obesity or call the Center at 201-251-3480. Free informational sessions and personalized consultations are offered.

