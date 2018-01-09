Applebee’s Announces Above and “BEE”yond Teacher Essay Contest by

Neighborhood Grill & Bar to Award Top Four Teachers Throughout 13 Counties in New Jersey

ALLENDALE, NJ (January 8, 2018) – Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar today announced the launch of its Above and “BEE”yond Teacher Essay Contest, which will recognize top teachers – as nominated by their students – by awarding them with a sponsorship check and end-of-year class party, courtesy of Applebee’s. The contest is being offered at Applebee’s restaurants in New Jersey owned and operated by local franchisee, Doherty Enterprises.

Specifically, Applebee’s will award four deserving teachers from 13 counties* with a $500 sponsorship check to use towards their classroom for the upcoming 2018-2019 school year, along with an end-of-year party for their current class. To nominate a teacher, students must submit an essay in-person at their local Applebee’s explaining why their teacher deserves to be “Teacher of the Year.” To sweeten the deal, students who enter an essay will receive a FREE ice cream certificate** to Applebee’s. Contest submissions will be accepted at participating Applebee’s restaurants from January 8 through March 31, 2018, and winners will be announced on Monday, April 23.

“We are thrilled to launch our Above and BEEyond Teacher Essay Contest in our New Jersey restaurants,” said Kevin Coughlin, director of operations, Applebee’s New Jersey. “Our restaurants are committed to giving back to the local community, including schools within the communities we serve. Teachers play a tremendous role in building a better community to live, work and play, and we wanted to honor their commitment while getting students involved in the process. We encourage students to nominate their teachers to show how much they are appreciated.”

Doherty Enterprises is committed to being involved in the communities it serves by giving back to local causes and supporting education. Each Doherty restaurant stays engaged in its neighborhood and, through donations, fundraisers, sponsorships and participation in community events, helps local organizations grow and flourish.

One way that Doherty supports education in the community year-round is through its “A is for Applebee's” program, which was created for teachers, libraries and scout leaders to use as an incentive for children to succeed and be rewarded. The program gives children an incentive to go the extra mile to help other students, read more books and make the Honor Roll. By obtaining the certificate from Applebee’s, children gain a sense of accomplishment.

For more information about how Doherty Enterprises and its restaurants support local communities, or to get involved in one of the youth programs, visit www.dohertyinc.com/community-connection.

Applebee’s Above and “BEE”yond Teacher Essay Contest entries will be accepted at the following locations owned and operated by Doherty Enterprises in New Jersey, Brick, Bridgewater, Butler, Clark, Clifton, East Hanover, Edison, Flemington, Garfield, Hackensack, Hackettstown, Hillsborough, Howell, Jersey City, Jersey Gardens, Kearny, Lacey, Linden, Manahawkin, Manalapan, Manchester, Middletown, Milltown, Mt. Olive, Newark, Newton, North Bergen, Northvale, Ocean, Paramus, Parsippany, Phillipsburg, Piscataway, Rockaway, Tinton Falls, Toms River, Totowa, Union, Wall and Woodbridge.

*One winner will be selected from each set of counties, grouped together by the following geographic areas, (Bergen, Passaic, Hudson), (Sussex, Morris, Essex), (Warren, Hunterdon, Somerset, Union) and (Middlesex, Monmouth, Ocean.)

**Limit one per person. Valid only at participating Applebee’s locations owned and operated by Doherty Enterprises.

About Doherty Enterprises, Inc.

Established in 1985, Doherty Enterprises, Inc. is recognized as the 68th largest privately-held business in the New York Metro area by Crain’s Business and the 11th largest franchisee in the United States as ranked in the Restaurant Finance Monitor, operating seven restaurant concepts including: Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar, Panera Bread, Chevys Fresh Mex, Quaker Steak & Lube, Noodles & Company, and two of its own concepts, The Shannon Rose Irish Pub and Spuntino Wine Bar & Italian Tapas. In 2015, Nation’s Restaurant News ranked Doherty Enterprises as the 78th largest U.S. Foodservice revenue company, up from 85 in 2014. To date, Doherty Enterprises owns and operates over 150 restaurants in northern, southern and central New Jersey, on Long Island, as well as locations throughout Queens, Brooklyn, Staten Island and sections of Florida and Georgia. The Doherty vision is to be the “Best Food Service Company in the Communities We Serve” and its mission is to “Wow Every Guest Every Time, Wow Our People, Wow Our Communities and Wow Our Suppliers.” (www.DohertyInc.com).

About Applebee’s®

