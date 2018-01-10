UNPARALLELED LINE-UP OF CELEBRITY CHEFS, PANEL DISCUSSIONS AND COMPETITIONS TO BE CENTER STAGE by

Wednesday, January 10 2018 @ 10:01 AM EST

Posted in News & Views

AT INTERNATIONAL RESTAURANT & FOODSERVICE SHOW

NEW YORK, NY, January 10, 2018 - Center Stage at the 2018 International Restaurant & Foodservice Show of New York, being held at the Javits Center from March 4 - 6, will feature some of the biggest names of television food personalities. Chef, Restaurateur, Author, Philanthropist and TV Personality Geoffrey Zakarian; Zagat's 30 Hottest Chefs Under 30 Jordan Andino; award-winning Chef, Restaurateur and Television Personality Maneet Chauhan; Great Canadian Baking Show Judge Bruno Feldeisen; and three-time participant on Iron Chef Jehangir Mehta will be some of the exciting names who will participate. In addition, there will be several panel discussions and two competitions.

"We are thrilled to be welcoming a terrific line-up of celebrity chefs who are involved with some of the leading restaurants in the country to the Center Stage during the upcoming International Restaurant Show," said Tom Loughran, Vice President for the Event. "Our attendees have become accustomed to seeing the most influential names in the restaurant industry on the Center Stage and our 2018 event will not disappoint the thousands of restaurant and foodservice professionals who attend." The Center Stage schedule is below, to access updates click here.

Sunday, March 4

Bruno Feldeisen, "Great Canadian Baking Show" Judge and Executive Chef, Semiahmoo Resort, was named one of the Top 10 Pastry Chefs in America by Chocolatier Magazine two years in a row and has been nominated twice for the James Beard Award for Outstanding Pastry Chef. (12:30 pm - 1:45 pm)

Geoffrey Zakarian, Chef, Restaurateur, Culinary Consultant, TV Personality and Author, is a judge on Food Network's Chopped, co-host of Food Network's Emmy-nominated daytime series, The Kitchen and the Chairman of the City Harvest Food Council, a food rescue organization dedicated to fighting hunger in New York City. (2:00 pm - 3:15 pm)

Hip Sip: Battle of the Modern Bartender Competition in partnership with The Professional Bartenders Association. (3:30 pm - 5:00 pm)

Monday, March 5

New York State Restaurant Association Panel (10:30 am - 11:30 am)

Foodservice Council for Women Panel followed by the Beacon Award presented to Jilly Stephens. (11:45 am - 12:45 pm)

Ivy Stark, Executive Chef, Dos Caminos

Maneet Chauhan, Executive Chef/Co-Owner, Chauhan Ale & Masala House

Morgan Tucker, Director of Business Development, M Tucker

Victoria E. Vega, FMP, Vice President, Operations, Corporate Culinary

Jilly Stephens, CEO, City Harvest (Beacon Award Recipient)

Moderator: Betsy Craig, CEO & Founder, MenuTrinfo

Maneet Chauhan, Executive Chef/Co-Owner, Morph Hospitality, is a recipient of the 2012 James Beard Foundation Broadcast Media Award for her role as a judge on food Network's "Chopped," and sits on the show's permanent panel of judges. She has also written her own cookbook, Flavors of My World. (1:00 pm - 2:00pm)

Jordan Andino, Chef, Restaurateur, and TV Personality, has made chef, contestant, judge, and guest appearances on a variety of popular shows including Beat Bobby Flay, Chopped, Rachael Ray and others. (2:00 pm - 3:15 pm)

Rapid Fire Challenge: Meatball Madness Edition sponsored by Total Food Service. (3:30 pm - 5:00 pm) Judges include:

Maria Loi, Chef, Restaurateur, Greek Food Ambassador, Author, Healthy Lifestyle Expert

Donatella Arpaia, Celebrity Chef and Founder of Prova Pizzabar

Gennaro Pecchia, Host, Gennaro [email protected]

Daniel Holzman, Chef/Co-Owner, The Meatball Shop

Moderator: Fred Klashman, Co-Publisher, Total Food Service

Tuesday, March 6

Jehangir Mehta, Chef/Owner, Graffiti, Me and You, and Graffiti Earth will demonstrate The Third Eye: A sustainable way of living, curbing food waste, and ways in which one can repurpose food to showcase a better tomorrow. (2:00 pm - 3:00 pm)

Thousands of foodservice professionals will gather during this three-day trade show and conference to demo and taste the latest products and services from 550+ exhibitors, attend 40+ thought-provoking education sessions and network with 20,000+ industry peers. For additional information, visit www.internationalrestaurantny.com.

The 2018 International Restaurant & Foodservice Show of New York will be held Sunday, March 4 - Tuesday, March 6, 2018 at the Javits Center in New York. The show is owned and managed by Urban Expositions (www.urban-expo.com), and sponsored by the New York State Restaurant Association (www.nysra.org). Urban Expositions, now operating as Clarion UX and owned by Clarion Events produces and manages a portfolio of 36 trade and consumer events, serving a range of industry sectors including Gift, Souvenir, Art, Foodservice, Specialty Retail, Gaming, Automotive and Enthusiast Lifestyle, with offices in Kennesaw, GA, Chicago, IL, Trumbull, CT, Portland, OR, and Boca Raton, FL.

