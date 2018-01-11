ART EXHIBIT BY STROKE SURVIVORS WITH APHASIA ON DISPLAY AT MAYWOOD LIBRARY by

Wednesday, January 10 2018 @ 12:12 PM EST

Posted in News & Views

The Maywood Library, located at 459 Maywood Avenue, will be displaying the artwork of Adler Aphasia Center member artists, stroke survivors living with aphasia, throughout the month of January. For more information about the Center’s programs throughout NJ for stroke and brain injury survivors with aphasia, call 201.368.8585 or visit their website at www.adleraphasiacenter.org.

Center members in Maywood meet once a week at Adler Aphasia Center to use drawing and painting as a means of expression and communication. The content of paintings on exhibit, using acrylic paint on various substrates, depicts an exploration of self-discovery and non-verbal communication by each individual, each of whom live with aphasia.

Center members in Maywood meet once a week at Adler Aphasia Center to use drawing and painting as a means of expression and communication. The content of paintings on exhibit, using acrylic paint on various substrates, depicts an exploration of self-discovery and non-verbal communication by each individual, each of whom live with aphasia. Center artists are Denise Powlis-Lighty of Hackensack, Anna McGrath of Hackensack, Ken Albrecht of Tenafly, Alan Slepp of Franklin Lakes, and Frank Kawashima of Cliffside, NJ.

Adler Aphasia Center, a non-profit organization with two full service facilities based in Maywood and West Orange, NJ and nine Aphasia Communication Groups located throughout the state, is an innovative post-rehabilitative therapeutic program that addresses the long-term needs of people with aphasia and their families. Aphasia is a communication disorder that impairs the expression and understanding of spoken language, reading and writing. It occurs most often from a stroke or other brain injury. It affects a person’s ability to communicate, but not his or her intellect. With 2,500,000 people diagnosed with aphasia in the U.S., the Center is the only center of its kind in NJ, an area with an estimated 70,000 people living with aphasia. Considered the world leader in long-term, post-rehab community-based care for people with aphasia, this communication disorder affects 40% of all stroke and brain trauma survivors.

For more information about the Center’s programs and services in Maywood or West Orange, NJ, or for information about the Center’s Aphasia Communication Groups in Bridgewater, Haddonfield, Hammonton, Maywood, Monroe, Morristown, North Bergen Scotch Plains and Toms River, NJ, visit their website at www.AdlerAphasiaCenter.org or call 201.368.8585.

About Adler Aphasia Center

