ART EXHIBIT BY STROKE SURVIVORS WITH APHASIA ON DISPLAY AT MAYWOOD LIBRARY
The Maywood Library, located at 459 Maywood Avenue, will be displaying the artwork of Adler Aphasia Center member artists, stroke survivors living with aphasia, throughout the month of January. For more information about the Center’s programs throughout NJ for stroke and brain injury survivors with aphasia, call 201.368.8585 or visit their website at www.adleraphasiacenter.org.
Maywood The Maywood Public Library, located at 459 Maywood Avenue, is hosting a photography exhibit of the work of stroke survivors with aphasia, all members of Adler Aphasia Center, throughout the month of January. Aphasia is a communication disorder that impairs the expression and understanding of spoken language, reading and writing. It occurs most often from a stroke or other brain injury. It affects a person’s ability to communicate, but not his or her intellect. The Adler Aphasia Center, a non-profit organization with two full service facilities based in Maywood and West Orange, NJ and nine Aphasia Communication Groups located throughout the state, is an innovative post-rehabilitative therapeutic program that addresses the long-term needs of people with aphasia and their families.
Center members in Maywood meet once a week at Adler Aphasia Center to use drawing and painting as a means of expression and communication. The content of paintings on exhibit, using acrylic paint on various substrates, depicts an exploration of self-discovery and non-verbal communication by each individual, each of whom live with aphasia. Center artists are Denise Powlis-Lighty of Hackensack, Anna McGrath of Hackensack, Ken Albrecht of Tenafly, Alan Slepp of Franklin Lakes, and Frank Kawashima of Cliffside, NJ.
Adler Aphasia Center, a non-profit organization with two full service facilities based in Maywood and West Orange, NJ and nine Aphasia Communication Groups located throughout the state, is an innovative post-rehabilitative therapeutic program that addresses the long-term needs of people with aphasia and their families. Aphasia is a communication disorder that impairs the expression and understanding of spoken language, reading and writing. It occurs most often from a stroke or other brain injury. It affects a person’s ability to communicate, but not his or her intellect. With 2,500,000 people diagnosed with aphasia in the U.S., the Center is the only center of its kind in NJ, an area with an estimated 70,000 people living with aphasia. Considered the world leader in long-term, post-rehab community-based care for people with aphasia, this communication disorder affects 40% of all stroke and brain trauma survivors.
For more information about the Center’s programs and services in Maywood or West Orange, NJ, or for information about the Center’s Aphasia Communication Groups in Bridgewater, Haddonfield, Hammonton, Maywood, Monroe, Morristown, North Bergen Scotch Plains and Toms River, NJ, visit their website at www.AdlerAphasiaCenter.org or call 201.368.8585.
About Adler Aphasia CenterAdler Aphasia Center, a non-profit organization with two full service facilities based in Maywood and West Orange, NJ, is an innovative post-rehabilitative therapeutic program that addresses the long-term needs of people with aphasia and their families. Aphasia is a communication disorder caused by a stroke or traumatic brain injury and affects 40% of these survivors. Adler Aphasia Center is the only center of its kind in NJ, an area with an estimated 70,000 people living with aphasia. More than 2.5 million people live with aphasia in the US. The Center is considered the world leader in long-term, post-rehab community-based care for people with aphasia. The Center also offers bi-monthly Aphasia Communication Groups in Bridgewater, Haddonfield, Hammonton, Maywood, Monroe, Morristown, North Bergen, Scotch Plain and Toms River, NJ. The Center’s programs and activities are facilitated by speech-language pathologists and healthcare professionals who share the primary goals of enhancing the communication skills of its members and providing opportunities for social and peer support, while building members’ self-esteem and confidence. Caregiver needs are addressed through weekly caregiver support groups. Training and educational programs are offered to healthcare professionals, consumers, educators, students, speech-language pathologists and others interested in improving the quality of life for those affected by aphasia. The Center is also actively engaged in research efforts that examine the impact of its programs. Founded in 2003 by Elaine and Mike Adler, its mission is simple: to provide help for those living with aphasia and their caregivers and to expand awareness and knowledge of aphasia.
What's Related