Hackensack University Medical Center Invited to Enroll in NIH Studies

January 10, 2018 ― Hackensack, NJ ― Hackensack Meridian Health Hackensack University Medical Center is pleased to announce that its hub-site affiliate, Temple University in Philadelphia, has been selected as one of 11 clinical hubs for a National Institutes of Health (NIH) emergency medicine clinical trials network.

The NIH established the Strategies to Innovate EmeRgENcy Care Clinical Trials Network (SIREN) to support the rapid implementation of high quality, large-scale clinical trials in emergency medicine. SIREN will support clinical trials aimed at improving patient outcomes for neurologic, heart, lung, blood and traumatic emergencies.

“We are proud of our five-year affiliation with Temple University in this important work and we are pleased to be invited to enroll in these significant NIH studies,” said Chinwe Ogedegbe, M.D., MPH, associate professor, Seton Hall-Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine, and section chief for Research in the Emergency and Trauma Center at Hackensack University Medical Center. “SIREN was awarded to sites that perform well in several categories, including enrollment, regulatory maintenance and research follow up.”

The Temple-SIREN clinical hub will coordinate the efforts of a large group of academic medical centers and emergency medical systems, including Hackensack University Medical Center, across Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

“Our team is enthusiastic about our continued support of NIH-funded research,” said Kevin Hewitt, M.D., interim chair, of the Department of Emergency Medicine at Hackensack University Medical Center. “We welcome the opportunity to contribute and collaborate.”

More broadly, SIREN consists of a Clinical Coordinating Center at the University of Michigan, a Data Coordinating Center at the Medical University of South Carolina, and eleven clinical centers across the country that will coordinate and conduct clinical trials in emergency department treatment and pre-hospital settings, such as the EMS system.

The trials will involve areas of emergency research from the most critical, such as heart attack and traumatic brain injury, to chronic conditions such as asthma and migraine headache, that often lead people to treatment in emergency departments.

“Temple University Hospital is a leading site for emergency care clinical trials and is proud to be selected by NIH for this innovative clinical trial network, which has the potential to change and improve practices nationwide for emergency medicine physicians treating patients with a wide variety of emergent conditions,” says Nina Gentile, M.D., professor of Emergency Medicine at the Lewis Katz School of Medicine at Temple University, and lead physician for Temple’s participation in the network. “Being one of only eleven clinical sites selected for SIREN is further confirmation of Temple’s national reputation for emergency medicine expertise.”

