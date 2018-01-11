IKEA Make Room for Organization by

Wednesday, January 10 2018 @ 08:34 PM EST

Posted in News & Views

The new year is a time of renewal and refreshment, both personally, and for our homes. As we consider our goals for the year ahead, there is a focus on cleaning, organizing and decluttering our surroundings. It isn’t just about getting rid of “stuff” -- it’s about focusing so we can get more out of the things we love.

To help consumers get organized for a better everyday life at home in 2018, IKEA is hosting the two-day IKEA Make Room for Organization event on Saturday and Sunday, January 27th and 28th from 9:30a.m.-4p.m. (local time) at all IKEA U.S. stores*.

During the event, consumers will enjoy special, limited time deals on top organizational products, IKEA Food offers and interactive activities and workshops arming consumers with tips and tricks for organizing the home in style. In-store offers and activities include:

Coupon! Take $25 off any $150 in-store purchase.

Product Offers** & New Lower Price

“Make Room for Organization” in 2018 with IKEA organizational products either discounted for a limited time or now offered at a new lower price!

KOMPLEMENT multi-purpose hanger ($2.99/reg. $5.99) Offer valid for IKEA FAMILY members Saturday, January 27

BUMERANG black or white hangers ($1.99/ reg. $4.99) Offer valid for IKEA FAMILY members Sunday, January 28

15% off IVAR shelving units Offer valid January 10 – January 28, 2018

20% off HEMNES chests of drawers Offer valid January 24 – February 11, 2018

New Lower Price! BRIMNES daybed (now $249/ was $289)

New Lower Price! HEMNES 2-drawer chest (now $79/ was $99.99)

New Lower Price! MALM queen bed (now $199/ was $229)

New Lower Price! MALM king bed w/ storage (now $439 / was $479)

IKEA FOOD Offers

IKEA FAMILY members can visit the IKEA Restaurant and Swedish Food Market to save on delicious meals and food items.

IKEA Restaurant Offerings:

Lunch Deals:

Salmon plate w/ salad or Nordic mousse ($6.99/ reg. $8.99) Valid 11:00 a.m. – Store Close (local time) at participating restaurants.

Chicken sandwich w/ fries ($3.99/ reg. $4.99) Valid 11:00 a.m. –Store Close (local time) at participating restaurants.

Sunday Breakfast:

Swedish American Breakfast ($1.49/ reg. $2.49) Valid 9:30 – 11 a.m. (local time) Sunday, January 28 at participating restaurants.

Swedish Food Market

$5 off any $25 in-store purchase in the Swedish Food Market, available to all IKEA guests with coupon

MUSLI w/ berries ($2.99/ reg. $3.99)

Workshops & Activities

Learn how to organize your home easily, affordably and in style with fun and engaging in-store activities and workshops led by IKEA home design experts, including***:

Secret Storage Scavenger Hunt

Make Room for Under Bed Storage Workshop

Linen Closet Rescue/ Fitted Sheet Folding Contest

Storage Made Easy with ALGOT Workshop

IKEA FAMILY Sweepstakes

There will also be an in-store sweepstakes exclusive to IKEA FAMILY members during the event. Interested in the IKEA FAMILY program benefits, or becoming a member? Click here to learn more about our ongoing programs and benefits, which include special discounts, gift card giveaway entries with each purchase, complimentary coffee and tea in the IKEA restaurant and much more!

Sweepstakes

IKEA FAMILY members can scan their membership card for a chance to win a $100 IKEA gift card (two winners per day, per local IKEA store).

