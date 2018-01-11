Valley Medical Group Welcomes New Medical Director of Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery by

Thursday, January 11 2018 @ 09:46 AM EST

Posted in News & Views

RIDGEWOOD, NJ, January 10, 2018 — Valley Health System is pleased to announce the appointment of Cristina Saiz, M.D., as Medical Director of Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery (urogynecology) at Valley Medical Group. Her appointment became effective on January 8.



Cristina Saiz, MD

Dr. Saiz received her medial degree at Escuela Autonoma de Ciencias Medicas in Coast Rica. She completed a residency in Obstetrics & Gynecology at the University of Miami, Miami, FL, and a fellowship in Female Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery at St. Luke’s University Hospital & Health Network, Allentown, PA. A native of Spain, Dr. Saiz is fluent in Spanish.

Dr. Saiz has expertise in robotic surgery and specializes in minimally invasive urogynecologic procedures. She offers a broad array of surgical and nonsurgical treatment options for women with pelvic floor disorders.

Prior to joining Valley, Dr. Saiz served as Associate Professor, Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery at Atlantic Health System.

Pelvic floor weakness is a very prevalent problem, affecting about 25 percent of women. “Despite how common it is, women often don’t feel comfortable talking with their doctors about it. It’s still a ‘big taboo’,” Dr. Saiz said. “I want women to know that they need not suffer in silence, that there are a wide range of treatments available, and that I am here to help.”

Dr. Saiz’s office is located on the second floor of The Valley Hospital Kraft Center, located at 15 Essex Road in Paramus. To make an appointment with Dr. Saiz, please call 201-221-0504. To learn more about urogynecologic services at Valley, please visit ww.ValleyMedicalGroup.com and click on Women’s Services in the Services & Specialties drop down menu.

Advertisement