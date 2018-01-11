Meet The Go To Guy Helping Hip Hop Artists in Restoring Their Credit And Powering Up Future Wealth by

Thursday, January 11 2018

Posted in News & Views

Meet The Go To Guy Helping Hip Hop Artists in Restoring Their Credit & Powering Up Future Wealth

And for all of the new artists of today, they too will have to make a financial adjustment, as they may not have the hottest song out. Robert Franco Jr.’s advice for them is to be prepared and protect their future by creating good credit habits while being in the height of their success.

Here are Robert Franco Jr.’s Top 3 tips for protecting assets and building future wealth:

1. Obtaining a life insurance that provides compounded interest and has no penalty when taking out early this is also a valuable tool to avoid paying taxes or getting hit with high taxes as individuals who are making large amounts of money are in the highest tax brackets, Instead of paying for a home with liquid cash you can borrow it from your life insurance tax free and it’s an investment you paid back with interest tax free also!

2. Not paying anything in cash utilize every Purchase and payment in credit cards that pay you 2 - 5 percent cash back, And most importantly pay off the credit cards and for monthly as if you do it is always zero interest so now you’re making the money work for you.

3. For artist it’s extremely important to build celebrity company and brand credit, which could all, be done in one entity by utilizing business credit which is no PG (Personal guarantee) your investments assets and capital will never be at risk. In the unfortunate case of a downfall all your assets will be protected.

About Robert Franco Jr.: CEO & Founder Robert Franco Jr.’s personally-inspired, unwavering commitment to his customers and exclusive credit repair system makes his company stand tall above all others. Franco’s philosophy of working both for and with his clients as partners through an educational, personalized process ensures that they maximize results and approach their new, clean credit future with confidence replacing confusion.

About Venture Credit Repair:

For more than a decade Venture Credit has provided a fresh path to financial solvency for thousands of companies large and small alike, individuals, and families. By repairing credit and helping obtain the most favorable loans for its clients through a unique credit platform, Venture Credit transforms a tangled web of debt and despair into an easily navigable road to clean credit, clarity and confidence. Venture Credit offers free evaluations and a 100% money back guarantee. For more information venturecreditusa.com or 888.595.0001

