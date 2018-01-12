Italian Consulate General Joins Tedesco for Bergen County Academies Tour by

Friday, January 12 2018

Posted in News & Views

(Hackensack) – Bergen County Executive Jim Tedesco and Freeholder Chairman Tom Sullivan hosted Italian Consulate General Francesco Genuardi for his third official visit to Bergen County on Tuesday, January 9, 2018. The group toured the Bergen County Academies campus in Hackensack to showcase the innovative blue ribbon school and its talented students and staff. The Consulate General and the group met with faculty, discussed expanding study abroad opportunities, and received demonstrations of student-led projects including a student-built virtual reality simulation.

