CycleBar® in Montvale to Open in January 2018

Saturday, January 13 2018 @ 08:12 PM EST

Grand opening blast includes two weeks unlimited complimentary rides, private group rides available upon request

MONTVALE, NJ – December 12, 2017 – CycleBar®, the world’s first and only premier indoor cycling franchise, rated 2017 Bergen’s Best, is opening an additional location to meet consumer demand in the Montvale community on January 2, 2018. CycleBar® Montvale will call The Shoppes at DePiero Farm’s home, a brand-new lifestyle center that also houses Wegmans, ULTA and Club Pilates. The official ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place at the studio located at 28 Farm View, Montvale, NJ, 07645, with Mayor Mike Ghassali on January 18, 2018 at 1 p.m.

In celebration of the grand opening, the public is invited to take advantage of complimentary rides as often as they like. The “CycleBlast®” promotion will run from January 2 through January 14, 2018. Franchise owner and manager, Carin Karolin-Zellman, a former automotive communications professional, left the corporate world seeking something more fulfilling – but Zellman’s story for opening CycleBar® is much more personal.

“Inspired by group fitness fundraising as a Team Captain for Cycle for Survival, and after losing a close family member to pediatric lymphoma, my corporate career was no longer as satisfying as helping others,” says Zellman. “As soon as I decided to switch gears, I stumbled upon CycleBar® and it couldn’t have been more perfect. CycleBar® combines a passion for fitness with a platform that can facilitate giving on a community level.”

CycleBar® recognizes that a commitment to fitness should not be one size fits all and strives to make boutique fitness affordable for all riders regardless of their fitness level. Heavily discounted packages are available for groups, organizations, foundations and unions, as well as flexible options with drop-in rides, ride packs and memberships. With over 100 open locations worldwide and 300+ under construction, CycleBar® is the Four Seasons of indoor cycling and provides riders with everything and more. The five star amenities include complimentary shoes, water bottles, snacks, towels, showers, and lockers.

From ‘Wine Down Wednesday’s’ to Brunch on Sunday’s, CycleBar® Montvale will host a variety of themed-rides, with a flavor for everyone. Not feeling competitive today? Riders even have the option to turn their stats on or off. Love those cycle beats? Cool down and listen to it on your way home, as you will get an email with your instructor’s playlist! CycleBar® Montvale is committed to providing a first-class cycle experience and has assembled an impressive team of CycleStar® instructors who bring incomparable energy, training, enthusiasm, charisma and their own style, to each and every ride.

Zellman says, "I hung up my suit, put on my cleats and I’m not looking back. I’m ready to open those doors to help riders achieve their personal health and fitness goals while giving back to those who are truly in need. If you know of a family who could benefit from a fundraiser, please reach out to our studio directly to coordinate an event.”

For a limited time CycleBar® Montvale is extending the “Founder Package” special. Receive unlimited rides for a special price. Don’t miss out! Also give the gift of health this season with CycleBar® gift cards. Are you ready to rock your ride?!

About CycleBar®

CycleBar® is a Premium Indoor Cycling™ boutique that offers energizing rides tailored to all fitness and experience levels. CycleBar® rides inspire, motivate, and invigorate riders. As the only luxury boutique fitness franchise available to date, CycleBar® offers attractive opportunities that meets strong consumer demand. CycleGiving® is a philanthropic movement which partners with local organizations and charities to help them raise donations. Visit: http://montvale.cyclebar.com/, Facebook, Instagram.

