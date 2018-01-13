Menendez, Booker Announce $45M in Federal Funding to Combat NJ Homelessness by

Saturday, January 13 2018 @ 08:13 PM EST

Posted in News & Views

NEWARK, N.J. – U.S. Senators Bob Menendez and Cory Booker (both D-N.J.) today announced that a combined $45,902,844 in grants have been awarded through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s (HUD) Continuum of Care Program (CoC) to support 248 permanent and transitional housing programs for homeless individuals and families, and to support homelessness prevention programs in New Jersey.

“This critical federal funding will help thousands of men, women, children, families and veterans across New Jersey access safe and reliable housing and obtain the services they need to get back on their feet,” said Sen. Menendez, the ranking member of the Senate Subcommittee on Housing, Transportation, and Community Development. “I applaud all of our programs for their perseverance and commitment to helping individuals and families who are experiencing homelessness and for their continued efforts in working towards ending homelessness in New Jersey.”

“As a former mayor, I know how important increasing access to safe and reliable housing is to strengthening our communities and helping to lift up those most in need,” said Sen. Booker. “Federal investments like this provide much needed assistance to our most vulnerable populations by supporting the organizations on the front lines in the battle against homelessness in New Jersey.”

With the goal of long-term stability, the CoC Program is designed to assist individuals and families experiencing homelessness, and to provide the services needed to help such individuals move into transitional and permanent housing. More broadly, the CoC Program is designed to promote community-wide planning and strategic use of resources to address homelessness; improve coordination and integration with mainstream resources and other programs targeted to people experiencing homelessness; improve data collection and performance measurement; and allow each community to tailor its programs to the particular strengths and challenges in assisting homeless individuals and families within that community.

The following programs are receiving funding for the first time:

$425,348 – York Street Project (Jersey City)

$279,943 – Elizabeth Coalition to House the Homeless (Elizabeth)

$250,473 – Family Promise of Sussex County (Newton)

$197,300 – Center for Family Services (Camden)

$157,287 – HABcore Inc. (Red Bank)

$152,640 – PSH for Chronological Homeless Persons (Trenton)

$129,557 – Jewish Family Service of Atlantic County (Margate)

$116,278 – 180 Turning Lives Around (Hazlet)

$100,000 – Coordinated Assessment for Youth (Trenton)

$87,251 – Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Metuchen (Perth Amboy)

