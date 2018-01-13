Hackensack University Medical Center Announces a Training and Certification Partnership by

Thursday, January 11 2018 @ 08:15 PM EST

Posted in News & Views

with the American Hotel & Lodging Educational Institute

January 11, 2018 ― Hackensack, NJ ― Hackensack Meridian Health Hackensack University Medical Center is pleased to announce a training and certification partnership between its Hospitality Services Division and the American Hotel & Lodging Educational Institute (AHLEI).

“We are proud to be among the first medical centers in the nation to join forces with AHLEI in this dynamic endeavor,” said Kunle Modupe, vice president of Hospitality Services at Hackensack University Medical Center. “Team members expressed a strong desire for more training and development and we are thrilled to provide new opportunities for educational growth and career advancement.”

Approximately 88 Hospitality Division team members and 50 security officers have completed courses with at least 29 more pending. Training and certifications programs, which are conducted online during individual team members’ own time, build new skills, provide opportunities to advance and earn higher salaries, reduce attrition, and build trust. Courses are offered to service industry team members in areas including but not limited to: Nutrition and Food Management, Guest Services, Environmental Services, Plant Operations, Security, and Patient Transport.

“In just 18 months, this popular program is exceeding our hopes and expectations,” said Tony Cabrera, operations manager of Hospitality Services. “We receive great feedback from team members, most of whom want to return and take another course.”

Courses and certifications include: Guest Services Gold: Making Connections; Certified Guest Service Professional; Supervisory Skill Builders; along with programs involving security; certified maintenance; kitchen cook; and restaurant server team members.

“Participants who advance to certification programs are fully certified in their chosen specialties upon successful completion of training and exams,” said Elizabeth Johnson, marketing and communications manager for the American Hotel & Lodging Educational Institute. “The hospital and hospitality fields are natural collaborators – team members in both industries are deeply committed to caring for people and providing comfort.”

AHLEI certifications are widely recognized lifetime credentials that benefit team members in both current and future professional positions.

Photo (left to right): Team members in the following divisions take part in the Hackensack Meridian Health Hackensack University Medical Center training and certification partnership between its Hospitality Services Division and the AHLEI: Connie Navarrete, Visitor Parking; Chef Robert Trainor, Nutrition and Food Management; Gerald Kulesa, Plant Operations; Marko Milicic, Plant Operations; Irma Newdorf, director, Nutrition and Food Management; Stephen Tetteh, Nutrition and Food Management; Maria Dominguez, Nutrition and Food Management; Allen Prinzi, director, Plant Operations; Rich Volpe, Plant Operations; June Cutrupi, Nutrition and Food Management; Denise Mazzer, Beyond Spa; Kunle Modupe, vice president, Hospitality Services; Bryan Derderian, Plant Operations; Dorothy Fachner, Beyond Spa; Marisol Gil, Hospitality Services; and Tony Cabrera, operations manager, Hospitality Services.

About the American Hotel & Lodging Educational Institute (AHLEI)

Established in 1953 as the nonprofit education and training arm of the American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA), AHLEI’s mission is to be the preferred provider of quality resources to educate, develop, and certify hospitality educators, students, and professionals worldwide. AHLEI became part of the National Restaurant Association in 2017, connecting and leveraging the resources of two organizations that are deeply committed to a vision of career success and upward mobility for current and future hospitality, restaurant and foodservice employees.

About Hackensack Meridian Health Hackensack University Medical Center

