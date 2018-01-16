O-negative blood in particularly short supply this winter by

Tuesday, January 16 2018

Posted in News & Views

Blood platelets also desperately needed.

Community Blood Services holding NJ donation events throughout January, February

MONTVALE, NJ (January 15, 2017) – Because of its severity, New Jersey’s ongoing blood shortage has attracted significant attention – but many people are still unaware that the need for O-negative blood is acute.

As the universal blood type, O-negative can be given to anyone in need. Between dangerous weather, a worse-than-expected flu season, and the ongoing requirement of hospital patients, the shortage of O-negative blood is a remarkably serious issue.

Making matters even more dire is a corresponding severe shortage of blood platelets, which have only a five-day shelf life. Cancer patients in particular require regular donations of platelets, primarily to ease the side-effects of various treatments.

To support hospitals – and, by extension, their family, friends, and neighbors in need – residents may donate at an open, Community Blood Services drive in their local area.

New Jersey: Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Middlesex, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Somerset, Sussex, Union, Warren

New York: New York, Orange

Healthy individuals age 16 or older, who weigh at least 110 pounds, may donate blood; 16- and 17-year-olds must have signed consent forms (available at www.communitybloodservices.com) and proof of birth date. Donors should eat a moderate meal prior to donating, and also bring identification that features their signature.

On occasion, last-minute changes to scheduling for a donation event will occur. As a result, it is recommended that anyone planning to donate blood at one of Community Blood Services’ January donation events call toll-free, at 201-251-3703, to confirm timing and location details.

Additional information about donating blood is available by calling Community Blood Services toll-free, at 201-251-3703, or by visiting www.communitybloodservices.org.

About Community Blood Services

Community Blood Services, a not-for-profit organization that supplies blood and blood products to hospitals in the NJ/NY region, has been devoted to serving the community’s transfusion medicine needs since 1953. Donations of blood and blood products, umbilical cord blood, stem cells, and bone marrow help to join individuals, organizations, businesses, and entire communities together in partnership with us to help save lives.

In 2015, Community Blood Services became part of Blood Systems Inc. (BSI) – one of the nation’s oldest and largest transfusion medical organizations – headquartered in Scottsdale. Founded in 1943, Blood Systems’ blood centers division serves some 700 hospitals across the United States. A founding member of America’s Blood Centers and the AABB (formerly the American Association of Blood Banks), Blood Systems also operates biological products distribution services, a quality consulting group, and a world-renowned transfusion medicine research institute. It also is a partner in the operation of high-volume donor testing laboratories.

