The Shannon Rose Irish Pub Launched Pumpkins, Donned Ugly Sweaters and Dined with Santa to Raise Over $11,000 for Charity

Thursday, January 18 2018 @ 12:33 PM EST

Representatives from The Shannon Rose Irish Pub, in partnership with Kohler Distributing Company, present a check for $11,300 to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital® in support of its mission to advance cures, and means of prevention, for pediatric catastrophic diseases through research and treatment.

To raise funds, The Shannon Rose Irish Pub held its fourth annual Punkin Chunkin competition at its Clifton and Ramsey locations. The event challenged guests to test their strength by launching pumpkins for the chance to win prizes for the furthest throw. The pubs also donated a portion of proceeds from its holiday Brunch with Santa and Ugly Sweater Parties. Kohler Distributing Company contributed to the donation by matching the funds raised by The Shannon Rose Irish Pub at each event, and Fedway, New Jersey’s leading wine and spirits distributor, matched the amount raised during the Ugly Sweater Party on behalf of Tito’s Handmade Vodka.



(From L to R): Christina Ratycz, national accounts sales representative, Fedway, Megan Chester, on premise manager, Fedway, Dimitri Meleounis, general manager, The Shannon Rose Irish Pub, Jaclyn Methuen, area manager, Tito’s Handmade Vodka, Chris McCrohan, on premise sales manager, Kohler Distributing Company, Melissa Byrd, regional development representative II, ALSAC, the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®, and Amy Snowden, national accounts field manager, Fedway.

ABOUT THE SHANNON ROSE IRISH PUB

Since 2007, The Shannon Rose Irish Pub has provided its guests with the most authentic Irish experience this side of the Atlantic. With locations in Clifton and Ramsey, The Shannon Rose Irish Pub transports its guests to the Emerald Isle through its scratch-made food, Dublin-like atmosphere and the hospitality that the Irish are famous for. Featuring more than 30 beers on tap – including Guinness, Harp and Smithwick’s – a wide selection of premium scotch malts and Irish whiskeys, The Shannon Rose Irish Pub is the destination for live entertainment, televised sporting matches, unique events and more. For more information, please visit www.TheShannonRose.com or become a fan on Facebook and follow @shannonrosepubs on Instagram.

