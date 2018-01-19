The Community Chest to Celebrate 85th Anniversary With Art Exhibition at Bergen Performing Arts Center by

(Englewood, New Jersey; January 16, 2018) -- The Community Chest, a nonprofit, tax-exempt organization helping people in need in eastern Bergen County, celebrates its 85th anniversary with a series of featured events and activities in 2018. Celebrate with The Chest its first event Still Lifes, an art exhibition sponsored in partnership with the Bergen Performing Arts Center (bergenPAC) and Apostrophe NYC, from February 8 to February 28. A portion of the proceeds of the work exhibited is contributed to The Chest.

An opening reception launches the exhibition on Thursday, February 8 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. in The Gallery at the bergenPAC, located at 30 North Van Brunt Street in Englewood, New Jersey. Meet the artists -- Charlie Hudson, Caslon Bevington, Lindsea Bevington, Julia Powers, and Jay Gittens -- and enjoy cocktails and hors d'oeuvres. The exhibition and reception are free and open to the public.

Jersey Based Artist Charlie Hudson

Artist Charlie Hudson, an Australian-American painter living and working in Jersey City and New York City, displays his work in this exhibition. He is a member of Apostrophe NYC Gallery's Base 12 collective. Currently, Hudson is part of a yearlong Mana BSMT residency at Mana Contemporary. His work has been exhibited in several locations, including Brooklyn Wayferer’s Gallery, Juxtapose Clubhouse during Miami Art Week, and Skinny Pancake in Burlington, Vermont.

Art for the People

The art exhibition introduces the first project of The Chest's initiative, Art for the People, a new collaborative effort to bring art to the community to observe the organization's milestone anniversary. An educational program, taught by the exhibit's artists, offers four one-hour group classes for area community middle and high school students. A second class provides two one-hour group classes for senior citizens.

"Through art, The Community Chest brings together the community to celebrate our 85th anniversary and raise funds to help people in eastern Bergen County. For over eight decades,

the organization has identified and addressed emerging needs, led initiatives, and supported nonprofits to make local communities stronger and benefit people in the area. The Chest is proud to follow and continue the founders' work to help neighbors in need in difficult times," said Richard Kennedy, President, The Community Chest's Board of Managers.

Neighbors Helping Neighbors

Since its founding, The Chest has raised $2 million, the equivalent of $62 million, when adjusted for inflation, and served 89 nonprofit organizations. The Chest supports area nonprofits addressing a range of issues, including health and mental health, hunger, arts programming, the environment, and volunteerism for approximately 50,000 people annually. Twenty-three agencies providing social, cultural, recreational, and educational services to local residents in need of all ages received grant awards in 2017.

For information about the 85th anniversary celebration, events, programs, grants, or other details, call 201-568-7474 or contact [email protected]

About The Community Chest

Founded in 1933, The Community Chest, a nonprofit, tax-exempt organization, has supported local not-for-profit agencies for 85 years. The Chest leads initiatives and supports nonprofits that make our communities stronger and benefit people in need in eastern Bergen County. Each year, The Chest raises funds and allocates them to agencies demonstrating the capacity to provide services to local citizens. The organization also provides coordinating and planning services in its communities, serving as a bridge between agencies and organizations and investing in the stability and quality of the service network.

For further information about The Chest, visit www.communitychestofenglewood.org or contact (201) 568-7474. Stay updated about the organization's activities on Facebook and Twitter.

photo: Window Shadow, Work by artist Charlie Hudson

