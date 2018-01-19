Blue Moon Mexican Café Englewood Presents: Once in a Blue Moon Singles Night by

Thursday, January 18 2018 @ 06:40 PM EST

Posted in News & Views

(In honor of a Super Blue Moon Eclipse)

Wednesday, January 31st at 8pm

DJ Alex & Complimentary Appetizers

FREE EVENT

23 East Palisade Ave

Englewood, NJ 07631

Bluemoonmexicancafe.com

RSVP: www.avconnexions.com/bluemoon/

(Englewood, NJ - January 16, 2018) Blue Moon Mexican Café Englewood presents Once in a Blue Moon Singles Night in honor of a rare Super Blue Moon Eclipse on Wednesday, January 31st. The Blue Moon – second of two full moons in one calendar month – will pass through the Earth’s shadow to give us a total lunar eclipse.

Come find love on this auspicious super moon day with one of the top matchmakers on the East Coast, relationship expert, Arlene Vasquez. Arlene helps her clients find love with just an introduction; so let her help you find your perfect match. Arlene will be the host of the night and will offer inspirational relationship advice, ice breakers and lead the way for people to connect.

This is a FREE event hosted by NJ’s hottest DJ - DJ Alex who will spin the hottest songs of today and yesterday, complimentary appetizers start at 9pm and there will be some fun games and prizes all in an attempt for people to get off their devices and actually talk to each other! Valentine’s Day just around the corner, why not take a shot at love at Blue Moon and let cupid do his thing.

All Blue Moon Mexican Café locations offer FREE entertainment on a regular basis, for an up to date listing of performers and locations, visit Bluemoonmexicancafe.com

About Blue Moon Mexican Café: Blue Moon Mexican Café, established in 1987 is where Life is a Fiesta Every Day. Each location has its own unique ambiance offering authentic and eclectic Mexican cuisine sourced from top quality vendors and farmers using the freshest ingredients in the 90% scratch kitchen. Blue Moon is known for their special events, live music, daily specials and Happy Hour serving an extensive bar selection including craft beers, home-made sangrias, and award-winning margaritas using an assortment of premium liquor making that casual meeting place to watch entertainment & sporting events with family and friends a favorite. Each location offers Delivery & Pick Up, Children’s Menu, Private Rooms for Events and Celebrations and Off Premise Catering. For Menus to order online, Weekly Events and Live Entertainment updates visit bluemoonmexicancafe.com or download the bluemoonmexicancafe app at ITunes. Life is a fiesta every day…Eat it Up!

About Arlene Vasquez: Arlene Vasquez Washburn is a leader in the Matchmaking Industry, with some fairytale successes to her name. She’s the CEO of the Matchmaking Institute in New York City the only accredited, state licensed school for Matchmaking in the world. Arlene also founded, AVConnexions a boutique matchmaking company offering top-level matchmaking, and dating and relationship coaching. Her keen intuition, combined with adept recruitment skills, has won Arlene widespread acclaim across multiple channels. Arlene travels worldwide, speaking to inspire singletons and as a mentor, trainer, and consultant for other matchmakers. Formerly the resident relationship expert and ongoing contributor to Change Your Attitude, Change Your Life Magazine, and radio show on, WOR 710, NY’s #1 Talk Radio Station, and Industry Magazine. Arlene’s been featured on Cosmo Sirius® Radio, YourTango, Project Eve and Telemundo, among others.

From marrying her perfect match to pairing a woman who got married for the first time at the age of sixty, Arlene is the kind of matchmaker who walks her talk. She’s passionate about helping women have healthy relationships with themselves and their significant other. Having cracked the code herself, she now shares all her findings as the creator behind the Get REAL, Get Love® Group Coaching System for Women.

Arlene is the Board President of The Divorce Support Professionals and recognized by the Continental Who’s Who.

Englewood

23 E. Palisade Avenue

Englewood, NJ 07631

Phone: 201.541.0600

Monday -Thursday 11:30AM - 11pm

Friday & Saturday 11:30AM-Midnight

Sunday 11:00AM-11:00pm

