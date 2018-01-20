THE NORTHERN TRUST FedExCup standings update: Kizzire back to No. 1 with second victory of season by

Alabama native and former Web.com Tour POY eyes return to the first event in the FedExCup Playoffs

Paramus, New Jersey – The 2017-18 PGA TOUR Season, which culminates with the FedExCup Playoffs and its first event, THE NORTHERN TRUST, has its first multiple winner with Patton Kizzire capturing the Sony Open in Hawaii after a six-hole playoff with James Hahn just three starts after his first PGA TOUR victory in November at the OHL Classic at Mayakoba. Back atop the standings for the second time this season with 1,213 FedExCup points, the Auburn University product will assuredly be among those who begin their FedExCup Playoffs run at THE NORTHERN TRUST Aug. 21-26 at The Ridgewood Country Club.

Now in his third full season on the PGA TOUR, Kizzire, the 2015 Web.com Tour Player of the Year, has advanced no further than the second event of the FedExCup Playoffs at the Dell Technologies Championship. However, with two wins through just 10 events this season, Kizzire’s early success is a testament to how a fast start can pay dividends when it matters most come August and September.

“The focus has started to move towards the FedExCup. Guys are really focusing on that and to get a leg up and kind of get a fast start,” said Kizzire. “I’m chasing that trophy. Everybody wants to be No. 1 at the end of the year and to play well coming down the stretch at the TOUR Championship. That’s a goal of mine, and I’m looking forward to that.”

During his first two seasons on the PGA TOUR, Kizzire qualified for the FedExCup Playoffs with the help of a runner-up finish in each season (2015 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, 2016 Safeway Open). After collecting two wins to open the 2017-18 season, Kizzire is set to return to THE NORTHERN TRUST and make a run to the FedExCup Playoffs finale in Atlanta.

“The first win was big, and this one is even bigger,” said Kizzire. “To get a leg up on the FedExCup and go back to No. 1. Our ultimate goal is to be No. 1 at the end of the year. We’ve got a long way to go. A fast start is always a positive. I’m excited to be back on top and look forward to taking that Cup.”

With the PGA TOUR shifting to the mainland and the West Coast swing, here’s a look at the current top 10 in the FedExCup standings. Of the top 10 players in the FedExCup standings at this point last year, nine of the 10 went on to qualify for THE NORTHERN TRUST (Austin Cook competed on the Web.com Tour in 2017).

THE NORTHERN TRUST will kick off the FedExCup Playoffs at The Ridgewood Country Club in Paramus, New Jersey, August 21-26, 2018. For more information about THE NORTHERN TRUST 2018, please visit thenortherntrust.com. Fans are encouraged to follow THE NORTHERN TRUST on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

