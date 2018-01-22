25 Winners from 13 Countries Announced for Space Foundation’s Eighth Annual International Student Art Contest by

Monday, January 22 2018 @ 11:09 AM EST

Posted in News & Views

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (Jan. 22, 2018) – Since 2011, the Space Foundation’s International Student Art Contest has inspired children around the globe to envision the possibilities and adventures to be found in space.

The 2018 contest theme was “My Space City Vision…” and 4,578 entries were submitted from 57 countries and 37 U.S. states by students ages 3 through 18 years. Of those, 25 winners from 13 countries were selected, with one entry chosen for the top Space Foundation Achievement Award.

The contest was created by the Space Foundation's Director of Marketing, Nancy Reed, who, as an artist herself, understood the excitement of creating original artwork for competition in a contest format.

"It has been fascinating to see the contest grow and take shape over the past eight years. Most of all, and most rewarding, is the realization that each art entry received from around the world, involves a budding, hopeful and talented student artist, with creative aspirations and hope that their artwork will be a winner. It is also inspiring to witness how art transcends politics, cultural differences and ideology. It is obvious children universally love space and our planet, no matter where they are from," said Reed.

The winning entries will be shown at the Space Foundation’s 34th Space Symposium, to be held April 16-19, 2018, at The Broadmoor in Colorado Springs, Colo., USA. After the Symposium, the winning art will be displayed at the Space Foundation Discovery Center in Colorado Springs.

Winners will receive a certificate and award letter, ribbon, signed autograph from retired NASA astronaut Maj. Gary E. Payton, USAF (Ret.), an art kit, drawing book and Astronaut Ice Cream, provided by Astronaut Foods®, a Space Foundation Space Certification Partner.

About the Contest

Students were invited to enter artwork in the following media formats: drawing, painting, mixed media and digital. The contest featured eight age categories, with first, second and third place honors for each of the age categories, plus one Space Foundation Achievement Award.

The 2018 winners are listed by first name only in consideration of the children's privacy.

1st Place – Emilija, Slovenia

2nd Place – Koen, China

3rd Place – Timofej, Russia

5 - 6 Years

1st Place – Ameera, United Kingdom

2nd Place – Dadasheva, Azerbaijan

3rd Place – Soura, Bangladesh

7 - 8 Years

1st Place – Andy, United States

2nd Place – Alexander, Ukraine

3rd Place – Sophia, United States

9 -10 Years

1st Place – Fathin, Indonesia

2nd Place – Andrew, United States

3rd Place – Kemeel, United States

11 - 12 Years

1st Place – Junho, United States

2nd Place – Stella, United States

3rd Place – Ekaterina, Russia

13 - 14 Years

1st Place – Tatiana, Russia

2nd Place – David, Romania

3rd Place – Theptad, Thailand

15 - 16 Years

1st Place – Catherine Kai Lin, Canada

2nd Place – Pornticha, Thailand

3rd Place – Arina, Ukraine

17 - 18 Years

1st Place – Darina, Russia

2nd Place – Richard, United States

3rd Place – Jim Brian, Philippines

Space Foundation Achievement Award

Lok Man, age 18, China

Where to See the Artwork

Winning artwork submitted for this year’s contest can be seen on the International Student Art Contest website gallery at http://art.spacefoundation.org/winners-gallery/2018, and all of the submitted artwork can be seen at http://art.spacefoundation.org.

About the Judging Panel

The panel of judges comprised:

Space Art Expertise

· Richard Green, senior artist/designer with more than 20 years’ experience in creating and designing for the video game, aerospace and industrial design industries, Seattle, Wash.

· Joe Vinton, digital artist, Renderosity Artist of the Year, Burton, Trent, United Kingdom

Children's Art Expertise

· Hans Wolfe, middle and upper school visual arts, Visiting Artist Coordinator, Art Department Chair, The Colorado Springs School, Colorado Springs, Colo.

Commercial Art Expertise

· Lourn Eidal, Assistant Art Director, Crystal Peak Design, Colorado Springs, Colo.

· Susanne Arens, President, Crystal Peak Design and Art Director, photographer, fine artist, college instructor, Executive Director of the Pikes Peak Studio Tour, Springs Recovery Connection board member, Colorado Springs, Colo.

Learn more about the annual Space Foundation International Student Art Contest by visiting https://art.spacefoundation.org.

About the Space Foundation

Founded in 1983, the Space Foundation is the world's premier organization to inspire, educate, connect, and advocate on behalf of the global space community. It is a nonprofit leader in space awareness activities, educational programs, and major industry events, including the annual Space Symposium. Space Foundation headquarters is in Colorado Springs, Colo., USA, and has a public Discovery Center, including El Pomar Space Gallery, Northrop Grumman Science Center featuring Science On a Sphere® and the Lockheed Martin Space Education Center. The Space Foundation has a Washington, D.C., office and field representatives in Houston, Los Angeles and the Florida Space Coast. It publishes The Space Report: The Authoritative Guide to Global Space Activity, and through its Space Certification™ and Space Technology Hall of Fame® programs, recognizes space-based innovations that have been adapted to improve life on Earth. Visit both of our websites – www.SpaceFoundation.org and DiscoverSpace.org – and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.

