Tuesday, January 23 2018 @ 12:44 PM EST
Tuesday, January 23 2018 @ 12:44 PM EST
The Art of an Anniversary

PARAMUS, N.J. – As Bergen Community College’s 50th anniversary celebration continues, Gallery Bergen will chronicle five decades of the College’s art history in an exhibition showcasing the artwork of past and present visual arts faculty. “Past, Present, Future: Visual Arts Faculty at Bergen Community College” will be on display Feb. 13 through March 23 with an opening reception taking place on Tuesday, Feb. 13 at 6 p.m. in the gallery.Featured works include the woodcut “Flight” created in 1967 by the late Harper T. Phillips – the College’s first visual arts faculty member. Artists Frank Aiello, Gary Armstrong, Mary Bays, Greg Biermann, Suzaan Boettger, Mona Brody, Steven Carver, John Cichowski, Denise Budd, Alyce Gottesman, Ethan Greenbaum, Fariba Hajamadi, Andrea Geller Jablonski, Carl Jablonski, Bernice Leibowitz, Claire McConaughy, Paul Mindell, Christopher Priore, Laurie Riccadonna and Vesselina Traptcheva will also exhibit a wide range of media such as painting, video, digital prints, photographs and fashion design.


Faculty publications and a digital slideshow of images reflecting on 50 years of visual arts at the College complement the exhibition in the gallery, located in West Hall at the College’s main campus (400 Paramus Road).

Gallery director Chris Bors curated the exhibition. Gallery hours are Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, visit Bergen.edu/gallery or contact [email protected]<mailto:[email protected]> or (201) 879-8817.

Based in Paramus, Bergen Community College (www.bergen.edu<http://www.bergen.edu/>), a public two-year coeducational college celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2017-18, enrolls 14,000 students at locations in Paramus, the Philip Ciarco Jr. Learning Center in Hackensack and Bergen Community College at the Meadowlands in Lyndhurst. The College offers associate degree, certificate and continuing education programs in a variety of fields. More students graduate from Bergen than any other community college in the state.

photo caption: Harper T. Phillips, Flight.

