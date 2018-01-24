Bergen Performing Arts Center Presents Cesar Millan by

Tuesday, January 23 2018 @ 01:59 PM EST

Posted in News & Views

(Englewood, New Jersey-Jan. 23, 2017) Cesar Millan comes to bergenPAC Sat., Feb. 24, 2018 at 8 p.m. Tickets are available at www.ticketmaster.com or by calling bergenPAC’s Box Office at (201) 227-1030.

Cesar Millan, original host of the Dog Whisperer series and star of the brand new Cesar Millan’s Dog Nation series on Nat Geo WILD, will reveal the secrets of happier, healthier relationships between humans and their beloved canines in his exciting live show that has delighted audiences all over the world. Cesar will share his training secrets in his funny and entertaining way. Audiences see Cesar demonstrate his incredible training techniques with different dogs from local rescues.

From his years of experience, Cesar will show that for a transformation to take place in a dog, the real transformation quite often needs to take place in their human companion first. You’ll be amazed and inspired by the simplicity with which Cesar’s Way can bring harmony and balance into your and your dog’s lives.

Tickets available at: www.ticketmaster.com or Box Office (201) 227-1030

bergenPAC

30 North Van Brunt Street

Englewood, NJ 07631

(201) 227-1030

www.bergenpac.org

www.ticketmaster.com

About bergenPAC

Founded in 2003, the 1,367-seat Bergen Performing Arts Center, or bergenPAC, is the area’s cultural mecca. Housed in a historic Art Deco-style theater boasting one of the finest acoustic halls in the United States, bergenPAC attracts a stellar roster of world-class entertainment. The jewel in our crown is The Performing Arts School at bergenPAC – the innovative, educational performing arts initiative that, through programs, classes, outreach, school shows, and main theater presented shows, reach more than 30,000 students and community youth annually. The Performing Arts School provides community youth, age 2 months to 21 years, with unique, “hands-on” training in music, dance and theater by industry professionals. It is through the ongoing generosity of sponsors, donors, members, and patrons that the not-for-profit 501 (c)(3) corporation bergenPAC and The Performing Arts School are able to thrive and enrich our community.

Advertisement