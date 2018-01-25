TRIP TO THE 2018 PHILADELPHIA FLOWER SHOW - WONDERS OF WATER - TUESDAY, MARCH 6, 2018
The cost is $65.00 per person which includes admission to the show and coach bus transportation. Lunch is on your own. The bus will depart Graydon Pool parking lot (corner of Linwood Avenue and Northern Parkway) at 8:00 a.m.; returning approximately 5:30 p.m.You may make your reservation online at www.ridgewoodnj.net/communitypass (Village Parks and Recreation) or you may locate and download the registration form on our website at www.ridgewoodnj.net/recreation. Register in person or by mail to The Stable, 259 North Maple Avenue, Ridgewood, NJ 07450. If you need further information, please contact the Recreation Office at 201-670-5560.
