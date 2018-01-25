Grow Your Business - Advertise on ParamusPost.com!

Thursday, January 25 2018 @ 12:50 AM EST
Thursday, January 25 2018 @ 12:50 AM EST
TRIP TO THE 2018 PHILADELPHIA FLOWER SHOW - WONDERS OF WATER - TUESDAY, MARCH 6, 2018

Join Ridgewood Parks and Recreation and experience Wonders of Water at the Philadelphia Flower Show.  The show will delight guests in a sea of color and encourage exploration of the extraordinary, essential and life-giving beauty of water.  Colorful water-loving blooms, dancing fountains and falling waters will be sure to enchant.  Come and experience the most beautiful event of the year!

The cost is $65.00 per person which includes admission to the show and coach bus transportation. Lunch is on your own. The bus will depart Graydon Pool parking lot (corner of Linwood Avenue and Northern Parkway) at 8:00 a.m.; returning approximately 5:30 p.m.

You may make your reservation online at www.ridgewoodnj.net/communitypass (Village Parks and Recreation) or you may locate and download the registration form on our website at www.ridgewoodnj.net/recreation. Register in person or by mail to The Stable, 259 North Maple Avenue, Ridgewood, NJ 07450. If you need further information, please contact the Recreation Office at 201-670-5560.
