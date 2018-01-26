Grow Your Business - Advertise on ParamusPost.com!

The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Friday, January 26 2018
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Friday, January 26 2018 @ 01:39 AM EST
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine

Hackensack/Bergen County Reentry Site Opens

The New Jersey Reentry Corporation (NJRC), a nonprofit agency serving court-involved individuals, is pleased to announce the grand opening a new reentry site in Bergen County on Friday, Feb. 2, 2018 at 11 a.m. The office is located at 39 Hudson St., Suite 404, Hackensack, N.J. County Executive James J. Tedesco III will cut the ribbon, and NJRC clients will be present to share their stories.

﻿The New Jersey Reentry Corporation is committed to providing critically needed services to court involved individuals to empower them to achieve healthy self-sufficiency, thereby reducing recidivism and fostering safer communities. Working with private employers and public agencies, the NJRC strives to maximize the training and employment of this discrete population. 

Participants receive individualized assessments and treatment plans that address essential needs, including addiction treatment, structured sober housing, job training and employment, linkage to legal services and healthcare, and spiritual mentoring. During orientation, NJRC staff educate clients on employment skills and soft skills, including resume development, interview and workplace etiquette, goal setting, and frustration tolerance. Clients traditionally receive case management services for a six- to nine-month period.

Through NJRC's pro bono legal services program, clients are screened and provided assistance with driver’s license restoration. Through this program, more than 200 driver’s licenses have been successfully restored since the program’s inception.

NJRC then assists in securing employment for their clients by sustaining relationships with employers that are “background-friendly” and working to educate employers on the benefits of hiring someone with a criminal background.

The New Jersey Reentry Corporation has a statewide network of reentry sites in Hudson, Essex, Passaic, Ocean, Union, Bergen, Middlesex, and Monmouth Counties.
  • Hackensack/Bergen County Reentry Site Opens
