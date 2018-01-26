First Lady Tammy Murphy Joins Tedesco at Project Homeless Connect by

Thursday, January 25 2018 @ 03:51 PM EST

Posted in News & Views

(Hackensack) – Yesterday, Bergen County Executive Jim Tedesco and the Bergen County Board of Chosen Freeholders welcomed the First Lady of New Jersey, Tammy Murphy, to Project Homeless Connect, an annual event which provides information about direct and referral services and assistance for the homeless. New Jersey’s First Lady joins a growing list of local, state, and federal officials to visit the one-stop shelter and witness firsthand how Bergen County leads the way in compassionately reducing and eliminating homelessness across different at-risk populations, especially veterans and those struggling with mental illness or addiction.

