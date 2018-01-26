Shade Plants With Dr. Ling by

Friday, January 26 2018 @ 08:59 AM EST

Hello Fellow Gardeners,

The Garden Club of Harrington Park will hold their next meeting on Thursday, February 1st, at 7:30 P.M., upstairs in the Harrington Park Library, 10 Herring Street, Harrington Park. The Guest Lecturer Dr. Herbert Ling will present an informative and interesting lecture on “Shade Gardens”.

Does your yard have shady areas where not much of anything grows? Well many native shade plants and spring ephemerals can fill the niche. Dr. Ling will discuss who they are, where to get them and why they are important. He will also discuss how to grow them and fill up your bare spots with color and interest!

Hubert Ling has been excited about nature starting in his youth when he had to pass a test to go to a nature camp. His interest led him to a Ph.D. in Biology. He went on to work in industry and academia focusing on microbiology, mycology, botany and general biology with many publications.

He has served on the board and as horticulturist for the NJ Native Plant Society almost since its inception and has written many articles for the newsletters. He is an avid native plant gardener. He has shared his expertise as consultant, speaker, and field trip leader for various organizations.

He is now retired from academia but he serves on the board and is a counselor for Northrup Nature Camp, MA, is on the Bridgewater Shade Tree Commission, and is a monthly contributing writer for the “Gardener News”.

The program will be followed by a "Q&A" session and refreshments.

Saturday, Feb. 24th -- Mini Field Trip to Connecticut Flower Show followed by luncheon - depart 8:00 A.M. from Library Parking Lot. Fee



Thursday, March 1st, 7:30 P.M. -- Bruce Crawford, Director Rutgers University Gardens, will present "Design Principles for Down to Earth Gardens".

Thursday, April 5th -- Jeffrey Van Pelt, former Supervisor of Horticulture, Somerset County Parks Commission, will present "Spring or Fall - What's the Best Time to Clean & Divide?"

Please join us! All are welcome!

For more details or directions, contact Garden Club President Gerri Gibney at 201-768-2615 or log on to: http://www.gardenclubofharringtonpark.com/

Hope to see you on the 1st!

Ann-Ingrid Millikan, GCHP PR

