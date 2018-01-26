Grow Your Business - Advertise on ParamusPost.com!

Log In to The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine

Please enter your user name and password below.

Forgot Password

No Account Yet? Sign Up!

The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Friday, January 26 2018 @ 01:41 PM EST
Advertisement
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Friday, January 26 2018 @ 01:41 PM EST
Advertisement
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine

Shade Plants With Dr. Ling

    Share

Hello Fellow Gardeners,
The Garden Club of Harrington Park will hold their next meeting on Thursday, February 1st, at 7:30 P.M., upstairs in the Harrington Park Library, 10 Herring Street, Harrington Park. The Guest Lecturer Dr. Herbert Ling will present an informative and interesting lecture on “Shade Gardens”.

Does your yard have shady areas where not much of anything grows?  Well many native shade plants and spring ephemerals can fill the niche. Dr. Ling will discuss who they are, where to get them and why they are important. He will also discuss how to grow them and fill up your bare spots with color and interest!

Hubert Ling has been excited about nature starting in his youth when he had to pass a test to go to a nature camp.  His interest led him to a Ph.D. in Biology.  He went on to work in industry and academia focusing on microbiology, mycology, botany and general biology with many publications. 

He has served on the board and as horticulturist for the NJ Native Plant Society almost since its inception and has written many articles for the newsletters.  He is an avid native plant gardener.  He has shared his expertise as consultant, speaker, and field trip leader for various organizations. 

He is now retired from academia but he serves on the board and is a counselor for Northrup Nature Camp, MA, is on the Bridgewater Shade Tree Commission, and is a monthly contributing writer for the “Gardener News”.

The program will be followed by a "Q&A" session and refreshments.        

Upcoming Events

Saturday, Feb. 24th -- Mini Field Trip to Connecticut Flower Show followed by luncheon - depart 8:00 A.M. from Library Parking Lot.  Fee

Thursday, March 1st, 7:30 P.M. -- Bruce Crawford, Director Rutgers University Gardens, will present "Design Principles for Down to Earth Gardens".

Thursday, April 5th -- Jeffrey Van Pelt, former Supervisor of Horticulture, Somerset County Parks Commission, will present "Spring or Fall - What's the Best Time to Clean & Divide?" 

Please join us!  All are welcome!

Check us out on Facebook                   

For more details or directions, contact Garden Club President Gerri Gibney at  201-768-2615 or log on to: http://www.gardenclubofharringtonpark.com/   

Hope to see you on the 1st!

Ann-Ingrid Millikan, GCHP PR

Advertisement
Advertisement

Share It!

Story Options

  • Shade Plants With Dr. Ling
  • 0 comments
Login required to comment
Advertisement
Advertisement
Top 10 Stories in 30 Days
Advertisement
Recent News
Trinity Presbyterian Church
Join the purpose driven church exercising faith, hope, and love because nothing else matters...
www.TrinityFamily.org
StoneMicro Web Technologies
Dynamic Website Development, Content Management System, Blogs, Web design, Web hosting services
www.StoneMicro.com
Sponsor ParamusPost