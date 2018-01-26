Blue Moon Mexican Café Presents:FRENCH COOKIN' "City Blues, New York Style "
French Cookin' has appeared with; Buster Poindexter, The Funky Meters, Kenny Neal, Popa Chubby, Bobby Radcliff, and other notable acts. French Cookin's music has been featured on PBS, SUNDANCE CHANNEL, and THE FOOD NETWORK.
"If You Wanna", a Doc French original song
https://youtu.be/T_wdWqPf_10
www.frenchcookin.com
All Blue Moon Mexican Café locations offers FREE entertainment on a regular basis, for an up to date listing of performers and locations, visit Bluemoonmexicancafe.com.
Blue Moon Mexican Café
Englewood
23 E. Palisade Avenue
Englewood, NJ 07631
Phone: 201.541.0600
Monday - Thursday 11:30 AM – 11 PM
Friday & Saturday 11:30 AM - Midnight
Sunday 11:00 AM -11:00 PM
About Blue Moon Mexican Café:Blue Moon Mexican Café, established in 1995 is where Life is a Fiesta Every Day. Each location has its own unique ambiance offering authentic and eclectic Mexican cuisine sourced from top quality vendors and farmers using the freshest ingredients in the 90% scratch kitchen. Blue Moon is known for their special events, live music, daily specials and Happy Hour serving an extensive bar selection including craft beers, home-made sangrias, and specialty cocktails using an assortment of premium liquor making that casual meeting place to watch entertainment & sporting events with family and friends a favorite. Each location offers Delivery & Pick Up, Children’s Menu, Private Rooms for Events and Celebrations and Off Premise Catering. Blue Moon Mexican Cafe' is located in Englewood, Woodcliff Lake, Wyckoff and Bronxville, New York. For Menus to order online, Weekly Events and Live Entertainment updates, visit bluemoonmexicancafe.com/FB/Instagram or download the bluemoonmexicancafe app at ITunes.
