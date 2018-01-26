Grow Your Business - Advertise on ParamusPost.com!

The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Friday, January 26 2018 @ 01:41 PM EST
Friday, January 26 2018 @ 01:41 PM EST
Friday, January 26 2018 @ 01:41 PM EST
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine

Blue Moon Mexican Café Presents:FRENCH COOKIN' "City Blues, New York Style "

(Englewood, New Jersey – January 24, 2018) Blue Moon Café Entertainment presents FRENCH COOKIN'! A regular act at Lucille's Grill / B.B. King's Club in Times Square since its inception, and going back as far as Dan Lynch Blues Bar, and The Lone Star Café days, French Cookin' is a 2014 inductee into the New York Blues Hall Of Fame. French Cookin' plays all styles of the Blues; Delta, Chicago, New Orleans Second Line, Texas Swing, and more, plus original material written by our singer/guitarist/band leader, Doc French.

French Cookin' has appeared with; Buster Poindexter, The Funky Meters, Kenny Neal, Popa Chubby, Bobby Radcliff, and other notable acts. French Cookin's music has been featured on PBS, SUNDANCE CHANNEL, and THE FOOD NETWORK.

"If You Wanna", a Doc French original song

https://youtu.be/T_wdWqPf_10

www.frenchcookin.com

All Blue Moon Mexican Café locations offers FREE entertainment on a regular basis, for an up to date listing of performers and locations, visit Bluemoonmexicancafe.com.

Blue Moon Mexican Café

Englewood

23 E. Palisade Avenue

Englewood, NJ  07631

Phone:  201.541.0600

Monday - Thursday 11:30 AM – 11 PM

Friday & Saturday 11:30 AM - Midnight

Sunday 11:00 AM -11:00 PM

About Blue Moon Mexican Café: 

Blue Moon Mexican Café, established in 1995 is where Life is a Fiesta Every Day. Each location has its own unique ambiance offering authentic and eclectic Mexican cuisine sourced from top quality vendors and farmers using the freshest ingredients in the 90% scratch kitchen. Blue Moon is known for their special events, live music, daily specials and Happy Hour serving an extensive bar selection including craft beers, home-made sangrias, and specialty cocktails using an assortment of premium liquor making that casual meeting place to watch entertainment & sporting events with family and friends a favorite.  Each location offers Delivery & Pick Up, Children’s Menu, Private Rooms for Events and Celebrations and Off Premise Catering. Blue Moon Mexican Cafe' is located in Englewood, Woodcliff Lake, Wyckoff and Bronxville, New York. For Menus to order online, Weekly Events and Live Entertainment updates, visit bluemoonmexicancafe.com/FB/Instagram or download the bluemoonmexicancafe app at ITunes.
  Blue Moon Mexican Café Presents:FRENCH COOKIN' "City Blues, New York Style "
Sponsor ParamusPost