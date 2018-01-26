Blue Moon Mexican Café Presents:FRENCH COOKIN' "City Blues, New York Style " by

Friday, January 26 2018 @ 09:16 AM EST

Posted in News & Views

French Cookin' has appeared with; Buster Poindexter, The Funky Meters, Kenny Neal, Popa Chubby, Bobby Radcliff, and other notable acts. French Cookin's music has been featured on PBS, SUNDANCE CHANNEL, and THE FOOD NETWORK.

"If You Wanna", a Doc French original song

https://youtu.be/T_wdWqPf_10

www.frenchcookin.com

All Blue Moon Mexican Café locations offers FREE entertainment on a regular basis, for an up to date listing of performers and locations, visit Bluemoonmexicancafe.com.

Blue Moon Mexican Café

Englewood

23 E. Palisade Avenue

Englewood, NJ 07631

Phone: 201.541.0600

Monday - Thursday 11:30 AM – 11 PM

Friday & Saturday 11:30 AM - Midnight

Sunday 11:00 AM -11:00 PM

About Blue Moon Mexican Café:

Advertisement