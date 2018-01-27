Grow Your Business - Advertise on ParamusPost.com!

Log In to The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine

Please enter your user name and password below.

Forgot Password

No Account Yet? Sign Up!

The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Saturday, January 27 2018 @ 01:40 AM EST
Advertisement
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Saturday, January 27 2018 @ 01:40 AM EST
Advertisement
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine

NY WATERWAY FERRIES OFFER SHOW-STOPPING CRUISE TO BROADWAYCON AT JAVITS CENTER

    Share

NY Waterway ferries offer fast, frequent and traffic-free cruising to the Jacob Javits Convention Center in New York City for BroadwayCon January 26 – 28.  BroadwayCon brings you through the stage door to be part of the excitement that happens onstage and behind-the-scenes. It is a place where Broadway fans come together to celebrate the shows they love with people who bring them to life, including actors from Hamilton, Dear Evan Hanson, and The Book of Mormon.

With ferries running throughout the day, NY Waterway provides the most convenient transportation to the Javits Center, directly across the street from the West 39th Street Midtown Ferry Terminal. Free connecting shuttles are also available to take you to the show entrance.

For more information, call 1-800-53-FERRY or visit http://www.nywaterway.com/ferryminute or www.facebook.com/nywaterway or www.twitter.com/ridetheferry.

 
Advertisement
Advertisement

Share It!

Story Options

  • NY WATERWAY FERRIES OFFER SHOW-STOPPING CRUISE TO BROADWAYCON AT JAVITS CENTER
  • 0 comments
Login required to comment
Advertisement
Advertisement
Top 10 Stories in 30 Days
Advertisement
Recent News
Trinity Presbyterian Church
Join the purpose driven church exercising faith, hope, and love because nothing else matters...
www.TrinityFamily.org
StoneMicro Web Technologies
Dynamic Website Development, Content Management System, Blogs, Web design, Web hosting services
www.StoneMicro.com
Sponsor ParamusPost