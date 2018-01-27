NY WATERWAY FERRIES OFFER SHOW-STOPPING CRUISE TO BROADWAYCON AT JAVITS CENTER by

Friday, January 26 2018 @ 05:02 PM EST

Posted in News & Views

NY Waterway ferries offer fast, frequent and traffic-free cruising to the Jacob Javits Convention Center in New York City for BroadwayCon January 26 – 28. BroadwayCon brings you through the stage door to be part of the excitement that happens onstage and behind-the-scenes. It is a place where Broadway fans come together to celebrate the shows they love with people who bring them to life, including actors from Hamilton, Dear Evan Hanson, and The Book of Mormon.

With ferries running throughout the day, NY Waterway provides the most convenient transportation to the Javits Center, directly across the street from the West 39th Street Midtown Ferry Terminal. Free connecting shuttles are also available to take you to the show entrance.

For more information, call 1-800-53-FERRY or visit http://www.nywaterway.com/ferryminute or www.facebook.com/nywaterway or www.twitter.com/ridetheferry.

