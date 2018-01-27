Grow Your Business - Advertise on ParamusPost.com!

Log In to The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine

Please enter your user name and password below.

Forgot Password

No Account Yet? Sign Up!

The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Saturday, January 27 2018 @ 01:40 AM EST
Advertisement
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Saturday, January 27 2018 @ 01:40 AM EST
Advertisement
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine

Burglary Arrests in Paramus

    Share
The Paramus Police Department announces the arrest of Derek Edwards, 51 yoa , of Paterson, New Jersey and Kentrell Lynch, 32 yoa , of Englewood, New Jersey for residential burglary.

During the months of November and December 2017 the Borough of Paramus and several other North Jersey communities experienced a surge of residential burglaries that were all similar in nature.  Detectives from several agencies including the Palisades Park Police Department, Bergen County Prosecutors Office and Denville Police Departments worked together on identifying the suspects.

A Paramus  burglary which occurred in the evening hours of December 14, 2017  was captured on the victim home owner’s video surveillance and showed two subjects, one wearing a mask covering his face, forcing open the front doors to the home. Paramus Police Detectives Mark Pinajian and Nicolas Luciano along with Detectives from the Bergen County Prosecutors Office Special Investigations Squad and  Palisades Park Police Department, who were investigating a similar pattern of residential burglaries, identified Derek Edwards and Kentrell Lynch in the Paramus and also a Palisades Park burglary.

Both Edwards and Lynch were arrested  and charged with burglary. Edwards and Lynch were both committed to the Bergen County Jail pending detention hearings. The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information call the Paramus Police Department at 201-262-3400 or use our TIPS App located on Facebook and on our website www.paramuspolice.org.

Lynch was arrested and charged on January 8, 2018 and Edwards was arrested and charged on January 12, 2018 in the Paramus incident with:

Burglary               2C:18-2

Kenneth R. Ehrenberg

Chief of Police

Paramus Police Department

O-201-262-3400

[email protected]
Advertisement
Advertisement

Share It!

Story Options

  • Burglary Arrests in Paramus
  • 0 comments
Login required to comment
Advertisement
Advertisement
Top 10 Stories in 30 Days
Advertisement
Recent News
Trinity Presbyterian Church
Join the purpose driven church exercising faith, hope, and love because nothing else matters...
www.TrinityFamily.org
StoneMicro Web Technologies
Dynamic Website Development, Content Management System, Blogs, Web design, Web hosting services
www.StoneMicro.com
Sponsor ParamusPost