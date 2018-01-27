Burglary Arrests in Paramus by

Friday, January 26 2018 @ 05:04 PM EST

Posted in News & Views

During the months of November and December 2017 the Borough of Paramus and several other North Jersey communities experienced a surge of residential burglaries that were all similar in nature. Detectives from several agencies including the Palisades Park Police Department, Bergen County Prosecutors Office and Denville Police Departments worked together on identifying the suspects.

A Paramus burglary which occurred in the evening hours of December 14, 2017 was captured on the victim home owner’s video surveillance and showed two subjects, one wearing a mask covering his face, forcing open the front doors to the home. Paramus Police Detectives Mark Pinajian and Nicolas Luciano along with Detectives from the Bergen County Prosecutors Office Special Investigations Squad and Palisades Park Police Department, who were investigating a similar pattern of residential burglaries, identified Derek Edwards and Kentrell Lynch in the Paramus and also a Palisades Park burglary.

Both Edwards and Lynch were arrested and charged with burglary. Edwards and Lynch were both committed to the Bergen County Jail pending detention hearings. The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information call the Paramus Police Department at 201-262-3400 or use our TIPS App located on Facebook and on our website www.paramuspolice.org.

Lynch was arrested and charged on January 8, 2018 and Edwards was arrested and charged on January 12, 2018 in the Paramus incident with:

Burglary 2C:18-2

Kenneth R. Ehrenberg

Chief of Police

Paramus Police Department

O-201-262-3400

Advertisement