HARTZ MOUNTAIN INDUSTRIES AND SECAUCUS MAYOR MICHAEL GONNELLI OFFICIALLY OPEN THE HARPER AT HARMON MEADOW RENTAL COMMUNITY

Monday, January 29 2018 @ 05:13 PM EST

Ceremonial Ribbon Cutting Launches New 469-Unit Community Amidst Shopping, Dining, Entertainment and Public Transportation

SECAUCUS, NJ, January 29, 2018– Secaucus, NJ’s Harmon Meadow took another step towards cementing its status as Hudson County’s premier live, work, play destination with the launch of The Harper at Harmon Meadow, a new luxury rental community rising within this well-known shopping, dining and entertainment complex.

Principals from Hartz Mountain Industries recently welcomed Secaucus Mayor Michael Gonnelli and fellow municipal officials to celebrate the grand opening of the upscale 469-home community. The Harper features oversized studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments, as well as a full suite of resort-inspired indoor and outdoor amenities.

Leasing for The Harper has commenced from an on-site leasing center with fully-furnished model apartments and completed amenities. Homes are currently priced from $1,780 a month and are available for immediate occupancy.

Designed to provide residents with a vibrant, commuter-friendly lifestyle, The Harper is comprised of three mid-rise residential buildings ideally situated just off Route 3 and less than three miles from the Lincoln Tunnel.

“This is one of the most unique locations in the region as it is nestled next to a picturesque nature reserve, yet also offers unparalleled access to a multitude of shops, restaurants, entertainment venues and public transportation,” says Gus Milano, President and COO of Hartz Mountain Industries. “We’re delighted to now introduce a modern residential offering to the mix which will place residents in the heart of a lively address that comprises all of the elements desired for a vibrant and convenient lifestyle experience.”

The Harper is tucked into the northeastern corner of the vibrant, 3.5 million square-foot Harmon Meadow complex which features nearly 30 restaurants, a state-of-the-art movie theatre, on-site convention center, nine hotels and abundance of brand name shopping and services.

“Hartz Mountain Industries continues to be an incredible partner in the economic development of Secaucus,” remarked Mayor Gonnelli. “Their commitment to the town’s smart growth has, in part, helped create one of the region’s most desirable and meaningful mixed-use communities here at Harmon Meadow. The Harper will continue to shape this dynamic retail and residential center by adding high quality, upscale rental homes to a location brimming with activity.”

While The Harper at Harmon Meadows’ Secaucus address offers a more tranquil setting than its more densely-developed urban neighbors like Hoboken and Jersey City, the community still provides considerable commuter convenience. The property offers a NJ Transit bus stop right at your doorstep with several buses including the 320 whisking riders to Port Authority in Manhattan. Complimentary shuttle service to the Secaucus Junction train station with service to Manhattan and throughout New Jersey will be available, while an onsite NJ Transit ticket vending machine will add another level of convenience. The Lincoln Tunnel is just three miles away and The New Jersey Turnpike North and South, Route 3 East and West, and Route 1&9 North and South, are immediately accessible from Harmon Meadow.

Residences at The Harper feature a bright, open layout, full-size in-home washers and dryers, spa-inspired bathrooms, and ultramodern kitchens with granite countertops, center islands, and stainless-steel Energy Star® appliances. Select homes offer stunning views of the New York City skyline.

Unwinding at The Harper at Harmon Meadow will be as simple as visiting one of the many amenities dedicated to fitness, relaxation and socialization. A salt-water swimming pool with cabanas and shaded seating imbues a resort-like atmosphere. The community’s on-site yoga studio and spin room will offer virtual fitness classes, and outdoor grills will make cooking al fresco easy and fun. Residents will also have access to a brand new trailside athletic course that combines a walk or jog through the wetlands with 13 fitness stations designed to provide a full-body workout.

Each of the three buildings in the community will also include its own resident lounge and dedicated fitness center. Enhancing the living experience further will be outdoor social lounges with game tables and fireplaces, a party room, business conference center, cyber café, open-air playground, children’s play room, indoor theatre, on-site dog park, and Wi-Fi throughout all amenity areas.

Covered and outdoor parking, bicycle storage, leasable storage units, package concierge, and valet dry cleaning services will also be available.

As part of the lively Harmon Meadow complex, residents of The Harper at Harmon Meadow will be just steps away from more than a dozen stores, restaurants and coffee shops, as well as hotels, a post office, convention center, office space and a state-of-the-art, 14-screen movie theatre. Nightlife destinations in New York City, Hoboken and downtown Jersey City are all nearby.

For more information on the community and to schedule an appointment to tour the model apartments and amenity spaces, visit www.TheHarperApts.com, or call 201-957-0368. The onsite leasing center is located at 100 Park Plaza Drive, Secaucus, NJ 07094.

About Hartz Mountain Industries

Headquartered in Secaucus, NJ, Hartz Mountain Industries, Inc. owns and manages one of the largest privately held commercial real estate portfolios in the United States that comprises more than 250 properties totaling more than 38 million square feet in the northern New Jersey/New York area, Atlanta, North Carolina, Maryland, Seattle, Austin and Chicago. Founded in 1926, Hartz has evolved into its current model of a diversified single operating company, and strives to remain at the forefront of commercial, industrial, retail, hotel, and residential development by employing a comprehensive approach to real estate that is facilitated by its full-scale in-house departments for leasing, management, finance, acquisition, architecture, construction, development, planning, marketing, design and property management.

For more information, visit Hartz’s website at www.hartzmountain.com.



Photo Caption: Harper Ribbon Cutting: Hartz Mountain Industries’ Principals welcomed Secaucus, N.J. officials to a ribbon cutting ceremony celebrating the launch of The Harper at Harmon Meadows, a new 469-unit luxury rental community situated within the vibrant shopping, dining and entertainment mix at Harmon Meadow. Right to left: Gus Milano, President and COO of Hartz Mountain Industries; Edward Stern, President and COO of The Hartz Group; James Clancy, Secaucus Councilperson; Leonard Stern, Chairman and CEO of The Hartz Group, Inc.; Ezra Stern, The Hartz Group; Michael Gonnelli, Mayor of Secaucus and Secaucus Councilpersons John Gerbasio, Robert Costantino and Orietta Tringali cut ceremonial ribbon to open The Harper at Harmon Meadow.

