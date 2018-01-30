BERGEN COUNTY EXPANDS ACCESS TO HEALTHCARE FOR VETERANS AT NEW BRIDGE MEDICAL CENTER by

(Paramus) – This morning at New Bridge Medical Center in Paramus, Bergen County Executive Jim Tedesco was joined by Senator Cory Booker, Congressman Bill Pascrell, Congressman Josh Gottheimer, New Bridge CEO Deborah Visconi, Associate Director of VA New Jersey Health Care System John Griffith, members of the Board of Chosen Freeholders, and Bergen County veterans, to announce that New Bridge Medical Center has been designated a “Veterans Choice” facility by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. As a result of this agreement, veterans will be able to receive procedures and treatment at New Bridge Medical Center that would otherwise require travel to the VA’s East Orange campus.

“This is an exciting day in what has been an exciting journey for us,” said Bergen County Executive Jim Tedesco. “When I ran for County Executive, I made it clear that one of my top priorities was to use the County’s resources to improve the quality of life of our veterans. Through our new partnership, 35,000 veterans and their families can now get treatment closer to home, helping us reach more veterans and support the VA’s mission. It is truly a win-win for all.”

“As a nation, we have no more sacred duty than providing those whom our nation sends into harm’s way with the care and support they’ve earned when they return home,” said U.S. Senator Cory Booker. “Today marks an important step towards honoring this commitment by expanding access to quality health care for Bergen County veterans and active duty military. I was proud to work with County Executive Jim Tedesco, VA officials, and so many others to help provide the brave servicemen and women who put their lives on the line to protect our freedoms the care they deserve.”

“Though our veterans may hear it time and time again, they don’t hear it enough – our country is grateful for your service and your sacrifices. The partnership announced today is good news for our veterans, providing our heroes greater options and easier access to the comprehensive healthcare they need and rightfully deserve,” stated U.S. Rep. Bill Pascrell, Jr. (NJ-09). “I want to thank County Executive Tedesco and New Bridge Medical Center for undertaking this important effort. I was happy to work with the county and the VA to support these expanded services and am thrilled to see the idea become reality.”

Congressman Josh Gottheimer (NJ-5) said, "Among my proudest moments in office are the opportunities to help the 32,000 Fifth District veterans I am honored to represent. Bergen County has done incredible work reimagining New Bridge Medical Center, making sure that it cares for Bergen County veterans and protects our ill. I know that with the County’s vision for the future of New Bridge Medical Center, this is only the beginning of a long road of expanded care for Bergen County and for North Jersey veterans."

“New Bridge Medical Center is honored to partner with the VA and the County of Bergen to provide quality, timely access to healthcare for our veterans,” said New Bridge Medical Center CEO Deborah Visconi. “This collaboration will allow us to focus on creating innovative ideas and solutions to enhance the Veterans health care experience in their community. We stand ready, willing and able to serve those who have served us.”

