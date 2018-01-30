Leonia Chamber Musicians Society Performs 'A Passion for Music' on February 4 by

Monday, January 29 2018 @ 05:22 PM EST

(Leonia, New Jersey; January 28, 2018) -- The Leonia Chamber Musicians Society, Inc. will perform their second concert of the season, 'A Passion for Music', on Sunday, February 4, 2018. The performance starts at 4:00 p.m. at All Saints Episcopal Church, located at 150 Park Avenue in Leonia, New Jersey.

The concert will highlight Leonia soprano Wonjung Kim, singing excerpts from Handel's German Arias, including Süße Stille, sanfte Quelle and Meine Seele hört im Sehen. Kim will also perform four songs set to William Blake's poetry composed by Ralph Vaughan Williams.

Musicians Theresa Norris, flute and Daryl Goldberg, cello will also play a duo "A Little Sweet", by New Jersey composer Stanley Grill. The final piece on the program will be the gorgeous Dvorak String Quintet for Two Violins, Viola, Cello and Double Bass. The Leonia Chamber Musicians Society's members -- Theresa Norris, flute; Marsha Heller, oboe; Roy Lewis, violin; Maggie Speier, viola; Daryl Goldberg, cello; and Patricia Dougherty, bass -- will be joined by guest violinist Ashley Horne.

Vocalist Wonjung Kim to Perform

Soprano Wonjung Kim has performed internationally in Europe and Asia, as well as throughout the United States with esteemed organizations, such as Solisti Veneti, the Korean Broadcasting System (KBS) Orchestra, the Los Angeles Philharmonic and Lincoln Center's Mostly Mozart Festival. Named Best Classical Artist in the KBS Awards in Korea, she also received an Ovation Award nomination for her starring performance as Queen Min in The Last Empress, produced in Seoul, New York and in Los Angeles.

The Leonia Chamber Musicians Society will return to All Saints Church to close the season on Sunday, April 8, 2018 with 'Timeless Romantics: Bridging the 19th and 20th Centuries'. The concert will begin at 4:00 p.m. with melodic music by Ernest Dohnányi, Louise Farrenc and Francis Poulenc. The audience is invited to meet the musicians, make new friends, and enjoy refreshments after each concert. This program has been made possible in part by a grant administered by the Bergen County Department of Parks, Division of Cultural and Historic Affairs from funds granted by the New Jersey State Council on the Arts.

Concert series tickets for each program may be purchased at the door for $30 adults, $25 seniors, and students, under age 18, will be admitted free. The Leonia Chamber Musicians Society, Inc., a nonprofit, tax-exempt organization, welcomes contributions to the organization to continue the tradition of quality concerts at affordable prices in the community. Donations are tax-deductible as permitted by law and may be mailed to P.O. Box 473, Leonia, New Jersey 07605.

About Leonia Chamber Musicians Society, Inc.

The Leonia Chamber Musicians Society, Inc., a nonprofit, tax-exempt organization, enriches the cultural environment of the community by presenting a series of high quality, affordable, and accessible chamber music concerts. The members of the Leonia Chamber Musicians generate the excitement of a live performance with professional talent: all of them perform in the major concert halls of New York City.

Music for the programs is selected to educate the audience about different periods and styles of music. Throughout the concerts, presentations are given about the music being played, the composers, the musicians and related subjects.

Tax-deductible contributions to the Leonia Chamber Musicians Society, Inc. are welcome and encouraged to continue the tradition of quality concerts at affordable prices. Checks may be made to the attention of Leonia Chamber Musicians Society, Inc. and mailed to P.O. Box 473, Leonia, New Jersey 07605. To be added to the mailing list or receive a subscription form, send an e-mail to [email protected] or call Daryl Goldberg at 201-947-3923.

For more information about the Leonia Chamber Musicians Society, Inc., visit https://www.facebook.com/leoniachambermusic.

Photo credit: Stan Kurtis

