New Jersey’s Top Entrepreneurs Launch Program to Help First-Stage Businesses Get To The Next Level

New Jersey Business Owners with US$250,000 to US$1 Million in Revenue May Now Submit for Consideration to the Entrepreneurs’ Organization (EO) at https://www.eonetwork.org/eo-accelerator

(January 29, 2018 Wayne, N.J.) – The Entrepreneurs’ Organization (EO) New Jersey chapter is now accepting submissions for Accelerator, a program designed to enable first-stage entrepreneurs to catapult their businesses to the next level. EO is an exclusive organization of entrepreneurs who own businesses with more than $1,000,000 in revenue, and they are looking to help smaller companies achieve that goal. The mission of Accelerator is to empower entrepreneurs with the tools, accountability and community to aggressively master their business and grow them to more than $1 million in sales. First-stage business owners with US $250,000-$1 million in revenue may apply anytime at www.eonetwork.org/eo-accelerator.

“94% of companies never reach the $1,000,000 mark,” states Lawrence Prager, Accelerator Champion, EO. “As entrepreneurs who have exceeded that threshold, we are looking to help other entrepreneurs in our community to take their companies to the next level. EO members are committed to business and personal growth, and Accelerator provides a unique opportunity for successful entrepreneurs who share these values to break through the $1,000,000 barrier within 2-3 years. In addition to a formal learning program, our Accelerators are connected to some of the New Jersey’s most influential entrepreneurs for insight and guidance.”

The EO Accelerator program is currently helping business owners in over 50 chapters worldwide.

To qualify for the Accelerator program entrepreneurs must:

Be the owner or founder of an operating business with gross yearly revenues between US$250,000 to US$1 million

Be committed to reaching $1,000,000 revenue within 2-3 years

Share our commitment to personal and business growth and integrity

To apply for admission to the Accelerator program, entrepreneurs must:

Complete an application and verify revenue and ownership

Attend an EO Accelerator event and meet with EO and Accelerator members

Only qualified applicants will be considered. Qualification does not ensure admission into the program. All applicants are subject to approval by the Entrepreneurs’ Organization.

Tuition for Accelerator is currently US$2,500 per participant. This fee is used to fund quarterly learning events, provide access to monthly small group workshops coached by EO members, and provide access to some EO events.

Accelerate your business today. Learn more about Accelerator and submit anytime at www.eonetwork.org/eo-accelerator. For inquiries, contact [email protected], and include your name, company name, contact info and a brief description of your business and website link.

For more information about EO New Jersey, please visit www.eonewjersey.org.

About the Entrepreneurs’ Organization

The Entrepreneurs’ Organization (EO) is a global, peer-to-peer network of more than 12,000+influential business owners with 160 chapters in 50 countries. Founded in 1987, EO is the catalyst that enables leading entrepreneurs to learn and grow, leading to greater success in business and beyond.

