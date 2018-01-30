Valley Receives the 2018 Women’s Choice Award® as one of America’s Best Hospitals for Obstetrics by

Tuesday, January 30 2018 @ 10:47 AM EST

Posted in News & Views

Among the top 20% of hospitals considered the best for having your baby in 2017

RIDGEWOOD, NJ, January 30, 2017 – The Valley Hospital has received the 2018 Women’s Choice Award® as one of America’s Best Hospitals for Obstetrics for a fourth consecutive year.

According to the Women’s Choice Award®, Valley is one of 400 hospitals that women feel confident in choosing for their maternity needs. This designation identifies the country’s best hospitals for obstetrics based on criteria that considers female satisfaction and clinical excellence.

“We are very pleased to be recognized as a hospital that’s highly regarded by women for providing high-quality and patient-friendly obstetric services,” said Paul Quinn, Director of Inpatient Women’s and Children’s Services at Valley. “Our staff and physicians at The Center For Childbirth deliver personalized and compassionate care to mothers and their babies, which is essential for delivering the best patient outcomes and overall experience.”

“Pregnancy is one of the most special times in a woman’s life,” said Delia Passi founder and CEO of the Women’s Choice Award. “Our award gives a woman the confidence that her choice of a hospital for her delivery will be the best in terms of quality care and patient safety for her and her baby.”

The Center for Childbirth at Valley offers a family-centered approach to the childbirth experiences, recognizing that each family has individual needs and desires concerning childbirth on emotional, intellectual, spiritual, and physical levels. The Center offers a relaxed, flexible and comforting environment, which includes private Labor Delivery Recovery rooms that combine a beautiful homelike environment with sophisticated medical technology, as well as state-of-the-art Cesarean Delivery Rooms and a Level 3-Intensive 15-bed Neonatal Intensive Care Unit. The professionals at The Center For Childbirth help to bring more than 3,000 babies into the world each year.

For more information on The Center For Childbirth, please visit www.experiencevalleychildbirth.com.

Advertisement