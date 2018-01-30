Beckerman Announces Acquisition of Chicago Digital by

Tuesday, January 30 2018 @ 10:50 AM EST

Integrated marketing agency increases offerings with expanded suite of digital and online services

HACKENSACK, N.J., and CHICAGO – January 30, 2018 – Beckerman, an award-winning full-service marketing and public relations agency, and parent company of Beckerman PR, Antenna, Eco Branding and Paul & Zakheim Associates, today announced its acquisition of Chicago Digital, a full-service digital marketing agency. With more than a decade of experience, Chicago Digital brings deep expertise in innovative digital and online solutions, which will now be available to Beckerman’s existing and new clients.

“Expanding our offerings means that we can deliver an even greater variety of services under one umbrella, ensuring a more seamless and streamlined experience for our clients,” said Keith Zakheim, CEO of Beckerman. “Building teams with domain and service area expertise has been the cornerstone of our success, and the addition of Chicago Digital is consistent with that brand promise. The team at Chicago Digital has years of demonstrated success at executing innovative digital marketing campaigns for hundreds of clients.”

Chicago Digital offers a wide range of creative services, including web design and development, branding, marketing collateral design, search engine optimization, conversion optimization, inbound marketing and social media, among others.

“The team at Chicago Digital is thrilled to be joining the Beckerman family. The acquisition brings together two leading agencies whose shared core business values include delivering results-driven campaigns and providing a great customer experience. We know that our clients and employees will derive immediate value from our collaboration with Beckerman, and we are confident that our digital marketing and creative services will benefit Beckerman’s existing clients as well,” said Mike Sallander, President and Co-Founder of Chicago Digital.

About Beckerman

Founded in 1989, Beckerman ranks among the top 10 fastest-growing and top 50 largest independent public relations firms in the industry. Parent company of Beckerman PR, Antenna, Eco Branding, Chicago Digital and Paul & Zakheim Associates, the firm represents a distinguished roster of hundreds of clients from diverse industry sectors, including real estate, real estate technology, energy technology, life sciences, smart mobility, emerging technologies and public affairs. Its real estate and clean technology practices are the largest in the nation. Beckerman has offices in New York City, San Francisco, Chicago, Washington, D.C. and Hackensack, N.J.

About Chicago Digital

Chicago Digital is an innovative web agency from Chicago, IL, co-founded by lifelong friends Mike Sallander and Scott Shefler. Their passion for helping small and medium size businesses has grown the company into a full-service strategic marketing company developing online solutions for organizations across business sectors. In addition to providing high-quality products and services, Chicago Digital has adopted a customer-oriented mindset that is acclaimed as among the best service and support in the industry. For more information contact: [email protected] or connect with Chicago Digital on Twitter or via LinkedIn or Facebook.

