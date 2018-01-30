Grow Your Business - Advertise on ParamusPost.com!

Tuesday, January 30 2018 @ 01:49 PM EST
Tuesday, January 30 2018 @ 01:49 PM EST
The S3 Agency Announces New VP Client Services

Award-Winning Tradigital Agency Promotes Talented Team Leader Stefanie Fernandez to Vice President of Client Services
BOONTON, N.J. (January 30, 2018)  – The S3 Agency, the award-winning tradigital agency that helps brands break through without sacrificing their reputation, is pleased to announce the promotion of Stefanie Fernandez to Vice President of Client Services. In her new role Ms. Fernandez will be responsible for spearheading the client experience, further cultivating the positive results she has helped the agency generate for over a decade. Ms. Fernandez joined The S3 Agency in 2006 and has been an integral part of the agency’s growth ever since, with clients such as BMW of North America, Tata Global Beverages and Wyndham Worldwide. Serving most recently as Account Director, her VP Client Services role will further empower Ms. Fernandez – who already serves on the agency’s leadership team – to find new ways to delight its beloved clients. Her duties will include ensuring the right client-agency fit, account team expertise, and collaborative spirit required to continue the agency’s reputation for creative excellence.
 
“Ms. Fernandez is a rare individual who possesses both long-term strategic vision and the ability to activate day-to-day tactics that help brands achieve that vision – all while inspiring her team with boundless enthusiasm, support, and energy,” said Denise Blasevick, CEO and Founding Partner, The S3 Agency. “She has done more than shine in her roles at S3 – she has sparkled, and we could not be more excited about expanding her influence on our own brand.”   
 
Prior to joining The S3 Agency, Ms. Fernandez served in leadership roles at Huntington Learning Center and Capstone Research. She holds her BA in Sociology from Centenary College. 
 
ABOUT THE S3 AGENCY
The S3 Agency in Boonton, NJ is a tradigital advertising agency specializing in advertising, public relations, and social media — for clients such as BMW of North America, Eight O’Clock Coffee, and Wyndham Worldwide (National Kitchen & Bath Association). Founded in 2001 by New Jersey Advertising Hall of Fame inductees Denise Blasevick and Adam Schnitzler, The S3 Agency is a WBENC-certified woman-owned business, helping clients meet diversity commitments as they satisfy communications goals. For more information about The S3 Agency, please visit theS3agency.com or call 973-257-5533.
