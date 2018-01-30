Connect the Dots at Northern NJ Community Foundation's Brew and Song by

Tuesday, January 30 2018 @ 10:55 AM EST

(Bergen County, New Jersey; January 18, 2018) -- Join the Northern New Jersey Community Foundation (NNJCF) ArtsBergen for the first 2018 Connect the Dots event, Brew and Song, on Monday February 12. The fun kicks off at The Alementary Brewing Co., 58 Voorhis Lane, Hackensack, New Jersey from 6:00 p.m.to 8:00 p.m.

Partnering with the local art-friendly microbrewery, the evening presents a networking event filled with interesting people, singing, and tasty craft beer. Connect with artists, municipal and community leaders and business owners living or working in Bergen County and meet others with similar interests.

The event is free and open to the public, but good-will donations are welcome. Craft beer is available for purchase. All beer sales defray the event’s costs. Buy a glass of beer to support the NNJCF, a non-profit, tax-exempt organization.

Attendees will create a song from scratch with singer/songwriter Alice Leon, who will lead a fun group songwriting activity. Leon, a multi instrumentalist, has led several bands and opened for and shared the stage with Bruce Springsteen, Jon Bon Jovi, Melissa Etheridge, and John Eddie, among others. No singing experience is necessary.

“The NNJCF’s ArtsBergen is pleased to partner with Alementary Brewing Company to forge connections between the arts and businesses that strengthen and support cultural and economic opportunities in our area. We invite anyone in the community interested in the arts to come out, raise a glass of beer and their voices and have fun at a non-traditional networking event aimed to build the arts community," said Danielle De Laurentis, Associate Director, NNJCF.

Space is limited. Pre-registration is required and may be done online at bit.ly/NNJCFBrewSong or contact [email protected]

For further information about the Northern New Jersey Community Foundation or ArtsBergen, contact [email protected] or call 201-568-5608.

About NNJCF

The Northern New Jersey Community Foundation (NNJCF), a not-for-profit 501(c)3 organization based in Hackensack, New Jersey, focuses primarily on civic engagement, education, public health, and the arts. NNJCF works with local governments, school districts, businesses, non-profit organizations, and citizen groups in Northern New Jersey to improve community life. The Foundation's partners identify and resolve regional problems and opportunities by talking and learning from each other, by sharing ideas, best practices, services, and resources.

For more information, visit www.nnjcf.org, send an email to [email protected], or call (201) 568-5608. Follow the NNJCF on Facebook at Northern NJ Community Foundation/ArtsBergen and Twitter @NNJCF.

About ArtsBergen

ArtsBergen, an initiative of the Northern New Jersey Community Foundation, is an emerging arts alliance in Bergen County, New Jersey that supports and encourages creative placemaking, the practice of integrating arts and culture into a neighborhood, town, or region to build community and livability and boost local economy. The initiative's mission is to energize and unify artists and arts organizations and connect the Bergen County community to the arts. For more information, visit www.nnjcf.org, send an email to [email protected], or call 201-568-5608.

