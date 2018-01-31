Revolutionary Kitchen Robot SuvieTM Makes Cooking Easy, Delicious & Fully-Automated by

Wednesday, January 31 2018 @ 09:26 AM EST

Posted in News & Views

Kickstarter campaign for groundbreaking appliance launching early February.

CAMBRIDGE, MA – January 30, 2018 – The SuvieTM cool-to-cook countertop appliance is the ultimate kitchen robot here to revolutionize dinner for working professionals and young parents.

Suvie is a WiFi-enabled multi-zone cooker and refrigerator that turns four individual food components (proteins, vegetables, starches, and sauces) into beautifully cooked, restaurant quality gourmet meals on- demand via smart phone or tablet. When combined with optional Suvie Smart Meal kits, Suvie is a stress- relieving game changer that provides five-star meals with zero effort. The Suvie Kitchen Robot will retail for $599. A Kickstarter pre-sale campaign will launch in early February with the first Suvie appliances shipping December 2018; early Kickstarter backers will enjoy exclusive discounts.

Suvie is unlike anything else on the market because it features technology that keeps the components of a meal refrigerated until it’s time to automatically start cooking. Using patent-pending technology, the Suvie appliance’s four independent cooking zones – sous vide, steaming, boiling, and warming – ensure an impeccably prepared meal that’s ready exactly for the time users have scheduled either directly on the appliance or via the app.

The Suvie system can prepare full meals to serve 3-5 people (two, three, or four adults, or two adults and three children). The process is simple and easy whether users choose to customize and order Suvie Smart Meals at suvie.com or to use their own fresh ingredients. With Suvie Smart Meals, users receive farm- sourced, chef-prepared, premium, and pre-cut ingredients with many delicious components. Collaborating on Suvie recipes and meals is Chef Michael Ruhlman, who is the author of more than 20 books and has been a judge on The Next Iron Chef.

“We designed Suvie to completely revolutionize dinner and to take the guesswork, stress, and time out of cooking,” says Robin Liss, founder and CEO of Suvie. “We were determined to create a system that would provide users with both convenience and amazingly mouthwatering food. And with Suvie, we’ve done just that.”

The Suvie system was developed by Robin Liss, founder and former CEO of Reviewed.com, and Kevin Incorvia, a former Apple engineer and the software architect behind Reviewed.com. They were inspired to create the Suvie system because, like so many people, they wanted healthy, wholesome meals made from fresh ingredients but rarely had the time to cook. Liss and Incorvia knew there had to be a better, easier way to feel great about how and what they feed their families, so they decided to create it.

For more information, please visit www.suvie.com or contact Jeannine Jacobi of Fresh PR at 323.903.7063 or [email protected]

About Suvie

