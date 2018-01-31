Roadway Cafe Expands Reach with U-Haul Dealership by

Wednesday, January 31 2018 @ 09:29 AM EST

Posted in News & Views

ENGLEWOOD, N.J. (Jan. 30, 2018) — U-Haul Company of New Jersey, Inc. is pleased to announce that Roadway Cafe has signed on as a U-Haul® neighborhood dealer to serve the Englewood community.

Roadway Cafe at 475 NJ 4 W. will offer U-Haul trucks, trailers and moving supplies.

The arrival of U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 is revolutionizing the moving industry through its more convenient, more secure way to pick up and return a truck. U-Haul live verification technology allows rental transactions to be carried out entirely on a smartphone at any hour – day or night. There are no membership fees. Simply visit uhaul.com to create an online account.

Normal business hours are all day every day. Reserve U-Haul products at this dealer location by calling (201) 363-1299 or visiting https://www.uhaul.com/Locations/Truck-Rentals-near-Englewood-NJ-07631/056546/ today.

Roadway Cafe owner Yechezkel Stein is proud to team with the industry leader in do-it-yourself moving and self-storage to better meet the demands of Bergen County.

U-Haul and Roadway Cafe are striving to benefit the environment through sustainability initiatives. Truck sharing is a core U-Haul sustainability business practice that allows individuals to access a fleet of trucks that is larger than what they could access on an individual basis.

Every U-Haul truck placed in a community helps keep 19 personally owned large-capacity vehicles, pickups, SUVs and vans off the road. Fewer vehicles means less traffic congestion, less pollution, less fuel burned and cleaner air.

Roadway Cafe is a great place to become U-Haul Famous®. Take your picture in front of a U-Haul product, send it in and your face could land on the side of a U-Haul truck. Upload your photo through Instagram using #uhaulfamous, or go to www.uhaulfamous.com to submit photos and learn more.

Advertisement