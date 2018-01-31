One and Done by

Single-Treatment Procedure Eliminates Weeks of Radiation for Select Women with Early-Stage Breast Cancer

PARAMUS, NJ, January 30, 2018 — Physicians at Valley-Mount Sinai Comprehensive Cancer Care have begun offering women with early-stage breast cancer a breakthrough treatment that delivers an entire course of radiation therapy to the patient in the operating room following a lumpectomy, thereby eliminating the need for what is typically weeks of post-surgery radiation.

Most breast cancer patients require six to eight weeks of daily radiation therapy after undergoing a lumpectomy. Breast intraoperative radiation therapy (IORT) provides the option to deliver a full course of radiation in a single dose at the time of surgery.

For patients this means shorter treatment times, fewer side effects, reduced costs, added convenience and an improved quality of life. The procedure also limits radiation exposure to the heart. Candidates for breast IORT include selected patients with early-stage breast cancer who are age 50 and older.

“The IORT procedure uses a miniaturized X-ray source to deliver a full course of targeted radiation from inside the body, directly within the tumor cavity where the cancer is most likely to recur,” said Michael Wesson, M.D., Co-Director of Radiation Oncology at Valley-Mount Sinai Comprehensive Cancer Care and Clinical Assistant Professor at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai (ISMMS). “This destroys cancer cells while reducing the risk of damage to nearby healthy tissues, including the heart, lungs and ribs.

“This helps minimize potential side effects, which are more common with whole breast irradiation,” said Chad DeYoung, M.D., Co-Director of Radiation Oncology at Valley and Clinical Assistant Professor at ISMMS.

“The availability of IORT at Valley is an exciting advancement that offers a new option for women in northern New Jersey who are diagnosed with early-stage breast cancer,” said Laura Klein, M.D., Medical Director of the Breast Center and Clinical Assistant Professor at ISMMS. “For women who are appropriate candidates, breast IORT greatly reduces the treatment time, helping them get back to their normal routine that much faster.”

“Breast IORT is an advanced, patient-friendly radiation treatment option, that we are vey pleased to be able to offer our patients,” said Eleanora Teplinsky, M.D., Director of Breast Medical Oncology. “For those women who may also require chemotherapy, since breast IORT delivers all the radiation treatment in one day, there is no delay in initiating chemotherapy immediately after surgery.”

To learn more and to find out if you are a candidate for breast IORT, call Valley’s Breast Cancer Navigators at 201-634-5557.

