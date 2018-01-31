Grow Your Business - Advertise on ParamusPost.com!

The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Wednesday, January 31 2018 @ 01:59 PM EST
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Wednesday, January 31 2018 @ 01:59 PM EST
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine

Bergen County Dental Society Annual Officer Visitation Meeting on January 8th

M. George Ayad, D.D.S., Ph.D., and President of the Bergen County Dental Society, received recognition for his contribution to organized dentistry at the county component of NJDA at the Bergen County Dental Society annual officer visitation meeting on January 8th.

About M. George Ayad, D.D.S., Ph.D: M. George Ayad D.D.S., Ph.D, Diplomate and, President of the Bergen County Dental Society is also a member of the American Board of Periodontology whose mission is to is to advance the art and science of periodontics and enhance the quality of periodontal care through the examination, certification, and periodic recertification of periodontitis. Dr. Ayad received his Bachelor of Science in Biology from Rutgers University, Masters in Biochemistry from University of Rochester, DDS from NYU, and PhD in the Dentist-Scientist Program from University of Rochester. Dr. Ayad has been in practice over 20 years serving clients in Lyndhurst and Hackensack, New Jersey.  For more information or to make an appointment call 201.343.2555 or visit www.periodontalsolutions.com

From L to R:  NJDA Director of Government & Public Affairs, Jim Schultz; NJPDA & BCDS Past President, Bryon Roshong; NJDA President-Elect, Alan Rothstein; NJDA President, Mark Vitale; BCDS President, M. George Ayad; NJDA Executive Director, Arthur Meisel, Esq.

Photo Credit:  Bergen County Dental Society

  Bergen County Dental Society Annual Officer Visitation Meeting on January 8th
