BARBARA WALLACE’S WALL SCULPTURES ON DISPLAY AT PCCC BROADWAY GALLERY IN PATERSON by

Wednesday, January 31 2018 @ 11:08 AM EST

Posted in News & Views

An exhibit of hanging relief sculptures, entitled Barbara Wallace: See, Hear, Speak No Evil, will be on display in the Broadway Gallery at Passaic County Community College (PCCC) through March 23, 2018. A reception will be held in the gallery—which is located on Broadway (at Memorial Drive), in Paterson—on Thursday, February 22 from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Barbara Wallace, who is known for her figurative works and innovative use of papier mâché, adapts traditional techniques ordinarily reserved for clay and sheet metal for recycled paper and tin can lids. She usually begins the process with a recycled metal clothes hanger, and then applies layers of newspaper, magazine pages and cardboard with an adhesive of boiled wheat paste glue. Other sculptures combine the paper core technique with a layer of wax.

“Creating long-lasting sculpture from unlikely and somewhat ephemeral materials of yesterday’s news and this afternoon’s lunch is the crux of my artwork,” says Wallace. ”I embrace the practice of reduce, reuse, and recycle, to support my philosophy that art making and art materials need to be accessible and affordable for everyone.”

Wallace began her artistic training at the Art Students’ League of New York, and received her BFA in Painting from Pratt Institute, where she studied with Professor Rudolph Baranik—a student of Férnand Leger in France. Wallace also received her MFA in Sculpture from the University of Pennsylvania. There, she met her mentor, Professor Maurice C. Lowe, an assistant of Henry Moore in England in 1959. Wallace is an Adjunct Professor at PCCC and Kean University, and has exhibited her work widely in New Jersey and New York galleries, including most recently, the Pearl Street Gallery in Elizabeth and the Aljira Gallery in Newark.

Advertisement