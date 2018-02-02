ColigoCare Expands to Include a CMS-Sponsored ACO by

RIDGEWOOD, NJ, February 1, 2018—Valley Health System and its physician-led provider network, ColigoCare, are pleased to announce the formation of a new Accountable Care Organization (ACO).

The new ColigoCare ACO will participate in the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid (CMS) Shared Savings Program, which is designed to provide Medicare beneficiaries with high-quality care by improving coordination and cooperation among providers while reducing unnecessary costs.

“Enhanced coordination of care helps ensure that patients get the right care, at the right time, in the right setting, while avoiding unnecessary duplication of services,” said Robert Brenner, M.D., Senior Vice President and Chief Physician Executive, Valley Health System.

The ColigoCare ACO will provide many benefits to patients including access to Valley’s Population Health Department, Valley Home Care, Valley’s Care Transitions Department and Valley’s Care Transitions Program. These benefits will extend to patients who participate in certain commercial contracts as well.

Valley’s Population Health Department focuses on improving both patients’ health and the delivery of healthcare, ensuring that patients have access to services they need, including health education, support for disease self-management, guidance with health related goals and a host of other services. Recognized regularly for its high patient satisfaction scores, Valley Home Care provides skilled nursing, hospice, rehabilitation, IV therapy and other services to meet the needs of patients with heart disease, cancer, diabetes, COPD and other diagnoses. This comprehensive care enables patients to go home safely sooner, either directly from the hospital or after a reduced length of stay in a post-acute facility. The goal of the Care Transitions Department is to ensure patients have a safe transition back to home after an acute hospitalization and the goal of the Care Transitions Program is to ensure that patients receive the appropriate care and support as they transition through the healthcare continuum.

ACOs are groups of doctors, hospitals and other health care providers who come together voluntarily to give coordinated, high-quality care to their Medicare patients. “The ACO changes the model of care from one that rewards providers for treating illness to one that rewards providers for maintaining or improving patients’ overall health,” said Michael Rahmin, M.D., Chair, ColigoCare Board of Managers. “Since the majority of Medicare recipients live with one or more chronic illnesses, the ability to better manage those diseases will result in a better quality of life for patients.”

The ColigoCare ACO includes more than 500 physicians, advanced practice nurses and physician assistants in Bergen, Essex, Morris, and Passaic Counties in New Jersey and Rockland and Orange Counties in New York.

“We formed our ACO to strengthen our partnerships with community physicians as we work together to coordinate care for our Medicare beneficiaries,” explains Frank E. Shipp, Director, ColigoCare. “In the changing landscape of healthcare, it is more important than ever to ensure that our patients have access to streamlined, efficient and compassionate care.”

The new ACO is a component of ColigoCare, a physician-led, professionally managed clinically integrated network in partnership with Valley Health System. ColigoCare is designed to encourage collaboration and innovative partnerships among hospitals, physicians, employers and health plans.

For additional information, please contact Frank Shipp at 201-251-3460.

