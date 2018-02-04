44 MAIN TAPS INTO RENTAL DEMAND IN DOWNTOWN LITTLE FALLS, N.J. by

The upscale rental building located at this desirable Passaic County address has quickly tapped into the large pool of renters attracted to urban-style living by offering well-appointed and modern homes, in-building amenities and an ultra-convenient location minutes from New Jersey Transit trains with direct service into Manhattan.

The high demand for this signature new rental offering has left a limited selection of one- and two-bedroom apartments available for lease, according to developer KV Realty LLC. The remaining homes are priced from $1,950 and provide Immediate Occupany.

“There was clearly a market for new, stylish residences in downtown Little Falls as evidence by the success of 44 Main,” says Jack Linefsky, Vice President of Property Management for Value Asset Management, the building’s exclusive leasing and management agent. “The fast acceptance by the renting public has allowed us to quickly near the execution of our leasing program and left only a handful of apartments available to rent. We strongly encourage those interested in becoming a part of this signature new community to visit our leasing and model center today.”

Homes in the elevator building range from 750 to over 1,200 square-feet and are priced from $1,950. Found throughout the residences are condo-style finishes, including nine-foot ceilings, hardwood floors in living and dining areas, kitchens with color scheme cabinets, fully-equipped stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops with breakfast bar, lavish ceramic tiled bathrooms and in-unit washer and dryers. Apartments provide accent walls, energy-efficient LED lighting and flat screen TV wall mounts. Select homes also offer a bonus den/sitting room.

44 Main features a lower level amenity floor with bike storage, a resident’s only clubroom/lounge with full kitchen, flat screen T.V.’s and gaming tables and fully-equipped fitness center. There’s also ground floor retail space to provide residents quick access to a variety of local shops and services.

“No detail was spared in the creation of this building,” Mr. Linefsky adds. “The development team drew on inspiration and design trends nationwide. From welcoming outdoor New Orleans French Quarter style light fixtures to reclaimed Wyoming wood plank walling in common spaces, there’s an attention to detail and warmth throughout 44 Main that can’t be matched by any of the area’s larger rental offerings.”

As its address suggests, 44 Main is located in the center of Little Falls downtown corridor, less than 10 minutes from the New Jersey Transit Little Falls Train Station on Union Boulevard and steps from many of the local storefronts. There’s also New Jersey Transit bus service in Manhattan nearby. The mixed-use building’s central location will bolster the township’s transit village status by encouraging pedestrian activity in a walkable environment.

“Residents have fast access to the business and entertainment of New York City, as well as the convenience of downtown Little Falls” Mr. Linefsky points out. “We’re also just minutes from the heralded restaurants and culture of neighboring Montclair, and just a short trip from the many national retailers and outlets found along Route 46.”

For additional information on 44 Main, please call 973-837-8244 or visit www.44MainApts.com.

About Value Asset Management

Value Asset Management was formed by Clifton, N.J.-based Value Companies to provide full-service property management capabilities and customized asset solutions to third-party real estate investment and property owner clients. Headed by CEO and President Andrew Abramson, Value Companies boasts an impressive portfolio of approximately 3,226 multifamily apartments across fifteen communities in New Jersey and New York. Value Companies has received numerous industry awards for its various properties as well as being a 4-time recipient of the New Jersey Apartment Association Management Company of the Year award.

For more information, please contact Andrew Abramson, President and CEO of Value Companies, at its corporate headquarters at 973-473-2800 or visit www.valuecompanies.com

