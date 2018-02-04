Little Red Hats Make Big Impact in New Jersey by

Saturday, February 03 2018

American Heart Association and The Children’s Heart Foundation empower new moms and babies with the Little Hats, Big Hearts program.

Saddle Brook, NJ, February 1, 2018 — The American Heart Association and The Children’s Heart Foundation have launched the third year of New Jersey’s Little Hats, Big Hearts initiative. The program gives new moms a free kit that includes a beautiful, handmade red hat, along with health information including tips on raising a healthy family, ways mom can take care of herself, heart-healthy recipes and information on children’s heart health.

Babies born in February will don knitted red caps to raise awareness of heart disease, the number one killer of Americans, and congenital heart defects, the most common type of birth defect in the country.

In New Jersey alone, over 3,600 kits will be handed out across the state during the month of February. This February, which is American Heart Month and also holds Congenital Heart Defect Awareness Week, starting on February 7th, the American Heart Association will empower and educate moms on one of life’s most important journeys – parenthood.

Heart disease can affect anyone—including moms and babies. In fact, 90% of women have at least one risk factor for cardiovascular disease and congenital heart defects (CHD) are the #1 most frequent birth defect affecting about 8 out of 1000 infants born each year. Congenital heart defects are structural problems with the heart present at birth. According to the American Heart Association, it’s possible to fix most congenital heart defects and there are an estimated 2 million CHD survivors in the United States. The American Heart Association is working hard towards our goal to have more healthy babies and moms by raising awareness, advocating for change and funding cutting-edge cardiovascular research to save and improve lives.

“I want to show that congenital heart defect patients can do more than just survive, they can thrive and live lives that others would deem “normal”,” said Caitlin McAloon, Heart Survivor Ambassador for The American Heart Association. “I have pulmonary atresia with an intact VSD. Shortly after my birth a nurse noticed that I was blue. At three days old I had a catheterization and the doctor noticed that I had sinusoids all over my heart, which was a concern. There was a risk that the blood would go to the sinusoids and not to my right ventricle, which would cause me to have a heart attack on the table. My parents were told that an extremely experimental and risky surgery was my best shot at a normal life. This was just the beginning of my journey. Today, I stay healthy by walking my dog, doing hot yoga a few days a week, eating healthy and drinking plenty of water. My life would appear from the outside to be fairly “normal”, which is what I always wanted.”

This year, 35 New Jersey Hospitals will participate in Little Hats, Big Hearts. Out of the 35 hospitals, 16 North Jersey hospitals are a part of this amazing initiative including: Christ Hospital, Englewood Hospital and Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health Palisades Medical Center, Hackensack University Medical Center, Hoboken University Medical Center, Jersey City Medical Center, JFK Medical Center, Mountainside Medical Center, Newark Beth Israel Medical Center, Pascack Valley Medical Center, Saint Barnabas Medical Center, Saint Clare’s Health System, St. Mary’s General Hospital, St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center, The Valley Hospital, and Trinitas Regional Medical Center.

The Little Hats, Big Hearts program started in Chicago in 2014 and has expanded to more than 40 states. Since 2016, nearly 5,800 hats have been distributed in the Garden State. For more information about the Little Hats, Big Hearts program in NJ, please visit www.heart.org/littlehatsbighearts.

About the American Heart Association

The American Heart Association is devoted to saving people from heart disease and stroke – the two leading causes of death in the world. We team with millions of volunteers to fund innovative research, fight for stronger public health policies and provide lifesaving tools and information to prevent and treat these diseases. The Dallas-based association is the nation’s oldest and largest voluntary organization dedicated to fighting heart disease and stroke. To learn more or to get involved, call 1-800-AHA-USA1, visit heart.org or call any of our offices around the country. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

