The Community Chest Announces 2018 Request for Proposal

Monday, February 05 2018 @ 07:57 AM EST

Posted in News & Views

(Eastern Bergen County, New Jersey; February 2, 2018) -- The Community Chest (The Chest) is releasing its 2018 Request for Proposals (RFP) for Annual Grants and the Harriet Tanner Impact Grants. Eligible nonprofit organizations may apply.

Annual Grants Initiative

With the motto "Neighbors Helping Neighbors", The Chest's mission is to lead initiatives and support nonprofits that make communities stronger and benefit the people of eastern Bergen County in New Jersey. Through the Annual Grants initiative, The Chest supports eligible nonprofit organizations with program funding or general operating expenses. The program's priorities are service quality, high quality program management, transparency, and documentation of impact. This year, the maximum Annual Grant award is $20,000. The deadline to submit an application for an Annual Grant is March 2, 2018.

Harriet Tanner Impact Grants

Based upon the outcomes of The Chest's Community Issues Summit held in 2017, applications for the Harriet Tanner Impact Grant should focus on these urgent areas for support: mental health, education, hunger and services to seniors. These are one-time only grants. Renewals may not be requested for these special projects. The maximum grant request is $25,000. The deadline to submit an application for Harriet Tanner Impact Grants is March 23, 2018.

Application Requirements

All applicants must meet the following requirements: be designated a 501 c3 IRS nonprofit; be incorporated for at least two years; provide services to residents of eastern Bergen County in New Jersey; submit an application for funding using the application form provided by The Community Chest on the organization's web site; provide the most recent audited financial statement; and provide a detailed explanation of how the organization will use the funds. New applicants and previous grant recipients that meet all requirements may apply for funding in 2018.

The complete 2018 RFP's guidelines, criteria, and an application are available at http://www.thecommunitychestofenglewood.org/apply-for-funds.html. For further information, contact Dr. Shelly Wimpfheimer, Executive Director of The Community Chest, at 201-568-7474 or [email protected].

Neighbors Helping Neighbors

Since the organization's founding 85 years ago, The Chest has raised $2 million, the equivalent of $62 million, when adjusted for inflation, and served 89 nonprofit organizations. The Chest supports area nonprofits addressing a range of issues, including health and mental health, hunger, arts programming, the environment, and volunteerism for approximately 50,000 people annually. Twenty-three agencies providing social, cultural, recreational, and educational services to local residents in need of all ages received grant awards in 2017.

About The Community Chest

Founded in 1933, The Community Chest, a nonprofit, tax-exempt organization, has supported local not-for-profit agencies for 85 years. The Chest leads initiatives and supports nonprofits that make our communities stronger and benefit people in need in eastern Bergen County. Each year, The Chest raises funds and allocates them to agencies demonstrating the capacity to provide services to local citizens. The organization also provides coordinating and planning services in its communities, serving as a bridge between agencies and organizations and investing in the stability and quality of the service network.

For further information about The Chest, visit www.communitychestofenglewood.org or contact (201) 568-7474. Stay updated about the organization's activities on Facebook and Twitter.

Photos Caption:

The Community Chest's grant awards support the work of nonprofit organizations servicing people in eastern Bergen County, New Jersey.

The Office of Concern received The Community Chest's Harriet Tanner Impact grant.

