MAKER DAY at The Elisabeth Morrow School

Monday, February 05 2018 @ 10:18 AM EST

FREE FAMILY EVENT

Children of All Ages

Saturday, April 28th

10am-1:00pm

(Englewood, New Jersey – January 29, 2018) It’s Maker Day at The Elisabeth Morrow School and children of all ages are invited to attend and participate in this creative hands-on event that is part science fair, part county fair, and full on exploration taking place on Saturday, April 28th from 10am-1:00pm at The Elisabeth Morrow School located at 435 Lydecker Street, Englewood, New Jersey.

Discover how Making is transforming education! This free event will help you and your kids understand the Maker mindset and the benefits that tinkering offers students –a better way to learn and expand their imaginations.

Maker Day is where students will showcase and celebrate their unique arts, crafts, engineering prototypes, science, and do-it-yourself projects. Maker Day is open to all levels and interests. "We value opportunities for our students to work through problems while building, making and tinkering. What could be better than to share fun hands-on activities with the entire community?" says Sarah Rolle, Director of Technology at The Elisabeth Morrow School.

There is no better way to learn than by doing! See creative works by current students who will inspire visitors to dig into their own inventiveness and work on a project. Students, faculty, and other community members will lead several hands-on demonstrations, take-away projects, and participatory designing experiences. This is a special event not to be missed. Snacks will be provided.

About The Elisabeth Morrow School:

The Elisabeth Morrow School (EMS) is an independent country day school serving children, age three through eighth grade, from more than 70 communities throughout New Jersey and New York. EMS provides an innovative 21st-century curriculum focusing on critical thinking, collaboration, creativity and character development. The school’s comprehensive secondary school placement process ensures graduates matriculate into premier day and boarding schools. Located on 14 wooded acres in Englewood, NJ, the EMS campus includes multiple technology and science labs, playgrounds, libraries, athletic facilities, nature trails and working gardens. Visit our website: www.elisabethmorrow.org.

