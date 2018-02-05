April Camiling Honored with Excellence in Nursing Award from Modern Healthcare by

Monday, February 05 2018 @ 10:22 AM EST

Posted in News & Views

February 1, 2018 ― Hackensack, NJ ― Hackensack Meridian Health Hackensack University Medical Center is proud to announce that April Camiling, MSN, RN, AOCNS, BMTCN, oncology nurse specialist in Blood and Marrow Transplant (BMT) at Hackensack University Medical Center, has been recognized by Modern Healthcare as a Rising Star recipient in the 2018 Excellence in Nursing Award program.

“I want to congratulate April Camiling on this significant achievement,” said Ihor S. Sawczuk, M.D., president of Hackensack University Medical Center. “This national recognition is a well-deserved honor.”

Focused on evidence-based practice with an emphasis on conducting research in collaboration with team members, Ms. Camiling performs a critical and multifaceted role. She provides clinical expertise for team members as well as patients, supporting staff RNs in facilitating off-unit chemotherapy where education for patients, families and non-oncology team members is required. She coordinates the BMT Nurse Fellowship Program and prepares staff RNs to transition to the BMT specialty practice.

“April Camiling is a dedicated expert in her field who also serves as an excellent mentor and coach,” said Dianne Aroh, executive vice president, chief clinical and patient care officer at Hackensack University Medical Center. “Her contributions are highly valued and deeply appreciated.”

Modern Healthcare launched its Excellence in Nursing Award to shine a spotlight on the diverse and critical roles these clinicians, managers and executives play in delivering high-quality, compassionate care.

“This year’s honorees exemplify what it means to strive for patient-centered, compassionate care,” said Modern Healthcare Managing Editor Matthew Weinstock. “These nurse leaders are making huge differences not just for patients, but the profession by serving as mentors and role models for their peers.”

The profiles of the winners are featured in the January 15, 2018 issue of Modern Healthcare and at ModernHealthcare.com/nursing-gallery.

Photo Caption:

Hackensack Meridian Health Hackensack University Medical Center is proud to announce that April Camiling, MSN, RN, AOCNS, BMTCN, oncology nurse specialist in Blood and Marrow Transplant (BMT) has been recognized by Modern Healthcare as a Rising Star recipient in the 2018 Excellence in Nursing Award program. From left to right: Mark D. Sparta, FACHE, executive vice president, chief operating officer, Hackensack University Medical Center, executive vice president, Population Health Clinical Operations, Hackensack Meridian Health; Dianne Aroh, MS, RN, FACHE, NEA-BC, executive vice president, chief clinical and patient care officer, Clinical and Patient Care Services, Hackensack University Medical Center; April Camiling, MSN, RN, AOCNS, BMTCN, oncology nurse specialist, Blood and Marrow Transplant, Hackensack University Medical Center; Anne Corbett, MS, BSN, RN; nurse manager, Department of Patient Care, Blood and Marrow Transplant, Hackensack University Medical Center; Ihor S. Sawczuk, M.D., FACS, president, Hackensack University Medical Center.

About Hackensack Meridian Health Hackensack University Medical Center

Advertisement