Join the team at Hackensack Riverkeeper!

Monday, February 05 2018 @ 10:35 AM EST

Posted in News & Views

Assist the Executive Director/Riverkeeper:

- Schedule all appointments, meetings and speaking engagements for the Riverkeeper, and keep the office calendar in Microsoft Outlook

- Manage the [email protected] mailbox, answering questions about when possible and directing them to the Riverkeeper or other staff when appropriate

- Sign the organization up for tabling events/trade shows

- Make travel arrangements for conferences, etc.

- Maintain a comprehensive contact list for the Riverkeeper

- Attend meetings with the Riverkeeper when necessary



Office Administration:

- Renew registrations and oversee maintenance of vehicles and trailers

- Procure and secure insurance, including, but not limited to health, vehicle, D&O, general liability, etc.

- Responsible for the maintenance of the computer network, including hardware and software purchases and communicating with technology

- Maintain stock of office supplies and facilities/break room products

- Operate and maintain phones, copiers, printers, fax, computer equipment, and server

Other Office Duties:

- Database assistance, SalesForce experience helpful but not required

- Mailings, labels, letters

- Answering phones, greeting guests to the office

General:

- All staff members are required to represent the organization at a number of evening and/or weekend events throughout the year

- Basic computer troubleshooting

- General office staff support for program, events and finance

- Handling correspondence

- Microsoft Office Suite, including administration of users

- Setting up for board meetings, including ordering food/beverages

Compensation: The starting salary for the Administrative Assistant is $32,000/year plus health insurance.

Requirements: Candidates must have at least 2 years prior experience and excellent Microsoft Office skills. Some computer hardware/network knowledge preferred. Candidates should be well spoken, professional and have a dedication to environmental issues. Strong customer service, communication, writing, spelling and grammar skills required. Occasional evenings and weekends are necessary, and job description may be added to or changed at the discretion of the Executive Director.

