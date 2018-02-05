Blue Moon Mexican Café Wyckoff Presents: Black Diamond, Rock Music Cover Band by

Friday, February 9th at 9:30pm FREE EVENT

(Wyckoff, NJ - February 2, 2018) Blue Moon Mexican Café Wyckoff presents Black Diamond - one of the best rock music cover bands from the tristate area on Friday, February 9th at 9:30pm at Blue Moon Wyckoff. Black Diamond was formed by high school friends almost 30 years ago and band members include vocalist, Ryan Kenny, bassist Adam Goodell, drummer Doug Lodema and guitarists Jerry Koenig and Rob Campanelli.

Come hang out at Blue Moon Mexican Café in Wyckoff with plenty of room to dance and sing-along. Black Diamond from Ridgewood and Midland Park, NJ perform cover songs from artists such as The Killers, Green Day, Kings of Leon, Smashing Pumpkins, and so much more.

All Blue Moon Mexican Café locations offer FREE entertainment on a regular basis, for an up to date listing of performers and locations, visit Bluemoonmexicancafe.com

About Blue Moon Mexican Café:

Blue Moon Mexican Café, established in 1987 is where Life is a Fiesta Every Day. Each location has its own unique ambiance offering authentic and eclectic Mexican cuisine sourced from top quality vendors and farmers using the freshest ingredients in the 90% scratch kitchen. Blue Moon is known for their special events, live music, daily specials and Happy Hour serving an extensive bar selection including craft beers, home-made sangrias, and award-winning margaritas using an assortment of premium liquor making that casual meeting place to watch entertainment & sporting events with family and friends a favorite. Each location offers Delivery & Pick Up, Children’s Menu, Private Rooms for Events and Celebrations and Off Premise Catering. For Menus to order online, Weekly Events and Live Entertainment updates visit bluemoonmexicancafe.com or download the bluemoonmexicancafe app at ITunes. Life is a fiesta every day…Eat it Up!

Wyckoff

327 Franklin Avenue

Wyckoff, NJ 07481

Phone: 201.891.1331

Monday & Tuesday 11:30am - 10pm

