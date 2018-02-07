TWO NEW WORKSHOPS ANNOUNCED FOR INTERNATIONAL RESTAURANT SHOW by

Tuesday, February 06 2018

Posted in News & Views

Register Today for Why Whiskey and How to Become a Rock Star Restaurant

NEW YORK, NY February 6, 2018 - Education is one of the top reasons thousands of restaurant and foodservice professionals are making plans to attend the 25th annual International Restaurant & Foodservice Show of New York at the Javits Center, New York City Sunday, March 4 - Tuesday, March 6. In addition to 40+ free education sessions, the program will include two workshops for restaurant and foodservice professionals who want a deeper dive into restaurant operations or the whiskey trend.

"Tom Fischer and Darren Denington are both leaders in their fields and we are thrilled to be working with them to bring our attendees compelling content and information for them to advance their foodservice establishments," said Tom Loughran, Vice President for the Event.



On Monday, March 5 from 9:00am - 12:00pm Darren S. Denington, CFBE, who has spent the last 34 years in the hospitality industry helping restaurants across the country understand their guests' perspective, train their restaurant staff and build winning hospitality teams will present How to Become a Rockstar Restaurant. This high-level training seminar will cover: how to implement a great training program; handling guest complaints and building loyal followers; suggestive selling that improves the experience; properly running a great shift; identifying everyone's role and responsibilities; how to truly connect with your guests; practical service skills; driving sales by utilizing the entire team; understanding and improving team morale; the root of great service, and more.This course is open to servers, bartenders, key employees, managers, and owners. Registration is $99.00 for one plus a guest. For more information, and to register, click here.

On Monday, March 5 from 3:30pm - 5:00pm whiskey expert and journalist Tom Fischer, the founder of BourbonBlog.com, the #1 online resource for American Whiskey and Bourbon will present Why Whiskey, a fun and interactive course for attendees to sharpen their palates, compare samples directly, and have some fun. During the 90-minute course,the following whiskeys will be tasted:The Macallan Double Cask 12-Year-Old; Jefferson's Ocean Aged at Sea Bourbon; Yellowstone Kentucky Bourbon Whiskey; Hudson Manhattan Rye Whiskey; Breckenridge Bourbon Distillery's High Proof Blend; WhistlePig Old World 12-Year-Old; Stranahan's Diamond Peak Colorado; and NEW Highland Park Magnus. All tasters will receive a complimentary Glencairn Whiskey tasting glass to use at the tasting and take home. The registration is $60 per person.For more information and to register, click here.

The three-day event will offer over 550 leading vendors throughout an expansive exhibit floor; 40+ educational sessions; the 29th Annual United States Pastry Competition themed "The Great Race"; the Rapid Fire Challenge: Meatball Madness Edition; introducing the Hip Sip: Battle of the Modern Bartender competition; the Beacon Award and Torch Award presentations; the Foodservice Council for Women panel; Farm to City Expo: Local Seafood Wave of the Future; live culinary demonstrations on Center Stage; hundreds of new products at The Food Trends Experience and Taste NY & Craft Beverage Showcase; Specialty Pavilions including the Dessert Cart Pavilion, The Pub, the Gourmet Way Pavilion, and the International Showcase, as well as three new additions: The Pubware & Equipment Pavilion, the Healthy Pavilion, and Be Italian; and much more. For more information, visit www.internationalrestaurantny.com.

Clarion Events operates over 180 events in 50 countries from offices in the UK, South Africa, USA, Brazil, Germany, Singapore, UAE, and the Netherlands. Clarion can trace its roots back to 1947 and takes great pride in being one of the oldest independent event organizers in the UK. More recently the firm has developed an international portfolio of brands and now has interests in a number of global vertical industries. The teams at Clarion create uniquely effective and stimulating environments that can serve as a platform to build businesses, enhance customer relationships and accelerate product awareness. www.clarionevents.com

